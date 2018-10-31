Las mejores 100 películas extranjeras

Desde hace tres años la BBC le pregunta a críticos de diferentes países por encuestas de cine de todo tipo. Esta semana sacó la lista de las 100 mejores películas en lengua extranjera (diferente a la inglesa).

En esta ocasión le consultó a 209 críticos de 43 países para encontrar lo mejor del cine mundial. Se nota en los resultados una preponderancia del cine europeo, norteamericano y asiático. Escaso o nulo cine latinoamericano.

“La encuesta existe para saludar la extraordinaria diversidad y riqueza de las películas del mundo”, explica el portal y añade que los críticos y curadores hablan en total 41 idiomas.

Este top 100 incluyó largometrajes de 67 directores originarios de 24 países y que hablan 19 idiomas. El idioma preponderante fue el francés, con 27 cintas, le sigue el mandarín, con 12, y el italiano y japonés, con 11.

Salta a la vista la poca participación de mujeres en la dirección de estas producciones. Solo hay 4 entre las 100 (aunque el 45 % de los críticos eran del sexo femenino).

La BBC añade que el propósito de sus listas siempre ha sido generar debate y descubrimiento, y hace una invitación. “Somos conscientes de que ninguna lista puede ser definitiva ni complacer a todos, así que póngase en contacto con el hashtag # WorldFilm100 y háganos saber lo que falta”.

Aquí está el top 100.

100. Landscape in the Mist (Theo Angelopoulos, 1988)

99. Ashes and Diamonds (Andrzej Wajda, 1958)

98. In the Heat of the Sun (Jiang Wen, 1994)

97. Taste of Cherry (Abbas Kiarostami, 1997)

96. Shoah (Claude Lanzmann, 1985)

95. Floating Clouds (Mikio Naruse, 1955)

94. Where Is the Friend’s Home? (Abbas Kiarostami, 1987)

93. Raise the Red Lantern (Zhang Yimou, 1991)

92. Scenes from a Marriage (Ingmar Bergman, 1973)

91. Rififi (Jules Dassin, 1955)

90. Hiroshima Mon Amour (Alain Resnais, 1959)

89. Wild Strawberries (Ingmar Bergman, 1957)

88. The Story of the Last Chrysanthemum (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1939)

87. The Nights of Cabiria (Federico Fellini, 1957)

86. La Jetée (Chris Marker, 1962)

85. Umberto D (Vittorio de Sica, 1952)

84. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (Luis Buñuel, 1972)

83. La Strada (Federico Fellini, 1954)

82. Amélie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)

81. Celine and Julie go Boating (Jacques Rivette, 1974)

80. The Young and the Damned (Luis Buñuel, 1950)

79. Ran (Akira Kurosawa, 1985)

78. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Ang Lee, 2000)

77. The Conformist (Bernardo Bertolucci, 1970)

76. Y Tu Mamá También (Alfonso Cuarón, 2001)

75. Belle de Jour (Luis Buñuel, 1967)

74. Pierrot Le Fou (Jean-Luc Godard, 1965)

73. Man with a Movie Camera (Dziga Vertov, 1929)

72. Ikiru (Akira Kurosawa, 1952)

71. Happy Together (Wong Kar-wai, 1997)

70. L’Eclisse (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1962)

69. Amour (Michael Haneke, 2012)

68. Ugetsu (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1953)

67. The Exterminating Angel (Luis Buñuel, 1962)

66. Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1973)

65. Ordet (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1955)

64. Three Colours: Blue (Krzysztof Kieślowski, 1993)

63. Spring in a Small Town (Fei Mu, 1948)

62. Touki Bouki (Djibril Diop Mambéty, 1973)

61. Sansho the Bailiff (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1954)

60. Contempt (Jean-Luc Godard, 1963)

59. Come and See (Elem Klimov, 1985)

58. The Earrings of Madame de... (Max Ophüls, 1953)

57. Solaris (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1972)

56. Chungking Express (Wong Kar-wai, 1994)

55. Jules and Jim (François Truffaut, 1962)

54. Eat Drink Man Woman (Ang Lee, 1994)

53. Late Spring (Yasujirô Ozu, 1949)

52. Au Hasard Balthazar (Robert Bresson, 1966)

51. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (Jacques Demy, 1964)

50. L’Atalante (Jean Vigo, 1934)

49. Stalker (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1979)

48. Viridiana (Luis Buñuel, 1961)

47. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (Cristian Mungiu, 2007)

46. Children of Paradise (Marcel Carné, 1945)

45. L’Avventura (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1960)

44. Cleo from 5 to 7 (Agnès Varda, 1962)

43. Beau Travail (Claire Denis, 1999)

42. City of God (Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund, 2002)

41. To Live (Zhang Yimou, 1994)

40. Andrei Rublev (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1966)

39. Close-Up (Abbas Kiarostami, 1990)

38. A Brighter Summer Day (Edward Yang, 1991)

37. Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki, 2001)

36. La Grande Illusion (Jean Renoir, 1937)

35. The Leopard (Luchino Visconti, 1963)

34. Wings of Desire (Wim Wenders, 1987)

33. Playtime (Jacques Tati, 1967)

32. All About My Mother (Pedro Almodóvar, 1999)

31. The Lives of Others (Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2006)

30. The Seventh Seal (Ingmar Bergman, 1957)

29. Oldboy (Park Chan-wook, 2003)

28. Fanny and Alexander (Ingmar Bergman, 1982)

27. The Spirit of the Beehive (Victor Erice, 1973)

26. Cinema Paradiso (Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988)

25. Yi Yi (Edward Yang, 2000)

24. Battleship Potemkin (Sergei M Eisenstein, 1925)

23. The Passion of Joan of Arc (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1928)

22. Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo del Toro, 2006)

21. A Separation (Asghar Farhadi, 2011)

20. The Mirror (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1974)

19. The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo, 1966)

18. A City of Sadness (Hou Hsiao-hsien, 1989)

17. Aguirre, the Wrath of God (Werner Herzog, 1972)

16. Metropolis (Fritz Lang, 1927)

15. Pather Panchali (Satyajit Ray, 1955)

14. Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels (Chantal Akerman, 1975)

13. M (Fritz Lang, 1931)

12. Farewell My Concubine (Chen Kaige, 1993)

11. Breathless (Jean-Luc Godard, 1960)

10. La Dolce Vita (Federico Fellini, 1960)

9. In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)

8. The 400 Blows (François Truffaut, 1959)

7. 8 1/2 (Federico Fellini, 1963)

6. Persona (Ingmar Bergman, 1966)

5. The Rules of the Game (Jean Renoir, 1939)

4. Rashomon (Akira Kurosawa, 1950)

3. Tokyo Story (Yasujirô Ozu, 1953)

2. Bicycle Thieves (Vittorio de Sica, 1948)

1. Seven Samurai (Akira Kurosawa, 1954)