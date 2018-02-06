Los famosos que tuvieron bebés este año

A algunos les llegó por primera vez, otros quisieron intentar con el segundo y pocos decidieron agrandar la familia con un tercero; varios famosos nacionales e internacionales quisieron tener hijos en 2018.
Chicago, Candelaria, Gio, Josefina, Ennis, Beckett, Nicolás, True y Stormi fueron los nombres que les dieron a algunos de ellos.
Instagram, por supuesto, fue la plataforma que eligieron desde Laura Acuña hasta Kim Kardashian para presentárselos a sus seguidores.
Estos fueron algunos de ellos:
Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now
My first baby holding OUR second baby.....Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you. ???????? - To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what i would want in a husband and father one day, the way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER.