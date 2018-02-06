MARCHA POR MAURICIO OSPINA
Los famosos que tuvieron bebés este año

  Adam Levine, el cantante de Maroon 5, le dio una hermana a su hija.
    Adam Levine, el cantante de Maroon 5, le dio una hermana a su hija.

Redacción tendencias | Publicado hace 3 horas

A algunos les llegó por primera vez, otros quisieron intentar con el segundo y pocos decidieron agrandar la familia con un tercero; varios famosos nacionales e internacionales quisieron tener hijos en 2018.

Chicago, Candelaria, Gio, Josefina, Ennis, Beckett, Nicolás, True y Stormi fueron los nombres que les dieron a algunos de ellos.

Instagram, por supuesto, fue la plataforma que eligieron desde Laura Acuña hasta Kim Kardashian para presentárselos a sus seguidores.

Estos fueron algunos de ellos:

stormi webster

Morning cuddles with this angel are the best!

Baby Chicago

