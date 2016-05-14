La colombiana que está detrás de la corona de Filipinas en Miss Universo

En 1954, Stella Márquez de Araneta fue señorita Colombia, luego, en 1960, fue la primera representante del país y latinoamericana en ganar Miss International. Ahora, ella no gana títulos, pero sí sus pupilas; anoche, en Tailandia, Catriona Gray (Miss Filipinas) obtuvo la cuarta corona de Miss Universo para su país, la nueva soberana estuvo acompañada de esta colombiana que se casó con un filipino y desde eso, hace más de cinco décadas, vive en el país asiático.
En Filipinas, Marquez de Araneta fundó el proyecto de Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Incorporated (BPCI), una organización sin ánimo de lucro que organiza el concurso anual de belleza Binibining Pilipinas. Del dinero que recoge la organización, señala su página web, se benefician “huérfanos, familias indigentes y otros miembros menos afortunados de la sociedad filipina”
BPCI no solo elige la representante de ese país a Miss Universo, también tiene otros concursos de belleza desde los que salen representantes a competencias internacionales, hacen: Filipinas Globe, Bb. Filipinas International, Bb. Filipinas Grand International, Bb. Filipinas Intercontinental y Filipinas Supranational.
Entre las Miss Universo que se han coronado bajo la presidencia de Stella Márquez de Araneta en BPCI, están: Gloria Díaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973); Pia Wurtzbach (2015) y Catriona Gray (2018).
Pia, recordada por ser la reina que protagonizó junto con Ariadna Gutiérrez y Steve Harvey el episodio de la equivocación en la ceremonia de 2015, siente un gran cariño por la colombiana que la apoyó hace cuatro años cuando se coronó la reina de su país y luego Miss Universo.
Alguna vez, mediante la cuenta de Instagram de Miss Universo, Pia escribió: “La persona que confió en mí para competir es de Colombia. Entonces, ¿por qué el odio?”, señaló la exreina refiriéndose al episodio del error del resultado final cuando la coronaron.
También le dijo a Stella: “La conozco desde hace años. Hemos pasado por muchas cosas, felicidad y lágrimas, y ella ha sido testigo de mi determinación (...) Ella hace parte de mi familia”. Pia, incluso contó que le pidió permiso a Márquez para que la dejara usar el vestido azul, hecho en Filipinas, con el que se coronó reina universal en 2015.
Ahora, tres años después de Pia, Catriona Gray es la nueva mujer filipina que gana Miss Universo desde la organización de Stella Márquez y convirtió a su país, en el cuarto con más coronas en este concurso, después de Estados Unidos, Venezuela y Puerto Rico.
Madam Stella Marquez Araneta is the national director in Miss Philippines and she is Colombian. She is married to a highly respected Filipino businessman. Also, she was the very first woman to win the Miss International title ever. She also competed in Miss Universe and placed top 15. Today, she is the Charge d' Affaires of the Consulate of Colombia to Manila in the Philippines. I've known Madam for years. We've been through a lot, happiness and tears, and she has been a witness to my determination. See, I live alone in Manila. They are family to me, she is family to me. People may have said a lot of things about her, about me, but at the end of the day, I am her daughter. Madam, thank you for trusting me. I promised to not ever lie to you or let you down. I will never forget the day I found out that my biological father passed away and I was in the office of Binibini already ready to leave for an event. She immediately went to me to comfort me. She insisted that I go skip work and go home and rest but I said "No, Madam. I don't want to be alone in my apartment. Nobody there at the event has to know. I can still go." And also that fateful day where I requested to talk to her privately and vowed that I would not go behind her back and asked her to just please trust me to wear a Filipino made gown in blue which was my color of choice. Even little moments where I would google translate and say "voy a ser miss Universo!" Just to see her smile. I worked years to gain her trust, even when I lost. When I lost in 2014 I was the last candidate to leave the coliseum cos I was looking for her to say goodbye, we hugged and I said "I thought I would be here longer". But I think deep inside she knew I would be back. There were many ups and downs, not just with me but also the other queens as well. But after all that, this was and is the end result. So you see, the person that trusted me to compete is from Colombia. So why the hate? In fact, we are bonded by years of partnership and a sense of family. I hope the hateful messages and cyber bullying can stop soon. Let's show respect. And I'm not writing this to gain your love, I am writing this to show my respect. ????❤️????