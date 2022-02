- Megan Fox, “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

- Amy Adams, “The Woman in the Window”

- “The Woman in the Window”

Peor actriz en un papel secundario

- Amy Adams, “Dear Evan Hansen”

- Sophie Cookson, “Infinite”

- Erin Davie (as Camilla), “Diana the Musical”

- Judy Kaye (as both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland), “Diana the Musical”

- Taryn Manning, “Every Last One of Them”

Peor actor en un papel secundario

- Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel”

- Nick Cannon, “The Misfits”

- Mel Gibson, “Dangerous”

- Gareth Keegan (como James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer), “Diana the Musical”

- Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Peor director

- Christopher Ashley, “Diana the Musical”

- Stephen Chbosky, “Dear Evan Hansen”

- Coke Daniels, “Karen”

- Renny Harlin, “The Misfits”

- Joe Wright, “The Woman in the Window”

Peor guión

- “Diana the Musical,“ script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

- “Karen,“ written by “Coke” Daniels

- “The Misfits,“ screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny

- “Twist,“ written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett

- “The Woman in the Window,“ screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by A.J. Finn