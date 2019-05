En Colombia registraron a 249 niños con nombres de Game of Thrones

The # of U.S. children born in 2018 who have Game of Thrones character names, per new @SocialSecurity data:

Arya 2545

Tyrion 58

Brienne 33

Jorah 30

Sansa 29

Catelyn 21

Ellaria 17

Oberyn 15

Theon 14

Gregor 11

Sandor 10

Khal 9

Daenarys 8

Bran 8

Beric 8

Bronn 7

Samwell 7

Myrcella 6