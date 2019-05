Veteranos de guerra de EE. UU. se desahogan en ‘Día de los caídos’

Sexual harassment every day. Experiencing sexual assault. Protecting others from sexual assault. Sleeping w/ a knife @ night & holding my body against a door as a drunk male banged on our barracks door. A fear that never leaves me. That is how serving has impacted me.

OEF, OIF ptsd with chronic pain. I lost my wife, a chance to bound with my children. Worse of all I lost myself. It’s getting easier to survive but war is war. I’m proud to have sacrificed myself so that people I love don’t have to participate in war. Love one another. — Lighthorse (@Dan96904742) 26 de mayo de 2019

My siblings don't speak on it much because it takes them to a very dark place, but the one thing they both say that it wasn't worth putting on the uniform to come back home like this (and they're very strong individuals). The armed services HAVE to do more to help. — M'BaKool ?????? (@MemphisOnAir) 26 de mayo de 2019

oh wait I have another brother who served also without fighting



he’s been fucked up in the head paranoid and violent for forty years ever since and I don’t even know where he is or if he’s still alive



and the stories he told FROM STATESIDE — penni on the move (@Pennijj) 24 de mayo de 2019