Video | El niño amputado por la guerra en Afganistán que baila con su pierna nueva

this!



"Five-year-old Ahmad Sayed Rahman wanted to show off his new prosthetic leg to the physiotherapists and nurses who cared for him at an orthopedic center here. An Afghan song was playing in the background." https://t.co/9w1PlSlvXz via @MSharif1990 @ @ICRC_af @roya_musawi pic.twitter.com/7nD5M4KpUT