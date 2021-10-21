<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

Los tamales y los frijoles también se acompañan con vino

Gastronomía
Por Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado hace 8 horas

Las comidas típicas colombianas se pueden acompañar con una botella de vino. Le explicamos el mejor maridaje.

Acompañar un tamal tolimense o una picada de chicharrón, chorizo y carne con un vino tinto o un tempranillo suena descabellado en Colombia, pero no lo es en Europa y el Sur del continente, donde se hace desde hace muchas décadas con sus comidas tradicionales.

Este tipo de maridajes, que es combinar de manera perfecta el vino con la comida, sin que ninguna resalte más que la otra, permite, por ejemplo, acompañar un sancocho o una sopa de pollo con un vino tinto Pinot Noir.

El sommelier (experto en vinos) José Rafael Arango explica que todo se limita a un tema semántico, “si uno cambia el nombre de los platos se da cuenta de que se trata de una simple tara cultural”.

Cita, por ejemplo, que el famoso cochinillo español, que es el equivalente al tamal criollo, se sirve con tempranillo, y que el asado argentino, que se equipara a la oferta del conocido “palacio del colesterol”, siempre va acompañado por un vino tinto, en este caso un Malbec, mientras que la tradicional preparación alemana kartoffelsuppe, que no es más que una sopa de papa, se consume con una botella de Pinot Noir.

No somos productores

El temor a tomar vino con las comidas criollas obedece, según Arango, al hecho de que Colombia al no ser un país productor de vinos como lo son Argentina o Chile, la gente prefiere acompañar los platos típicos con cervezas y jugos de frutas, que es lo que tiene a la mano.

Arango explica que todos los vinos son aptos para maridar gracias a las bondades que ofrece la gastronomía, donde se pueden encontrar platos potentes, con mucha grasa, hasta recetas sencillas de cocciones ligeras, de pocas grasas y salsas más suaves. Recalca que la clave está en encontrar las combinaciones precisas, que es el rol que cumple el sommelier.

Acerca de ese matrimonio (maridaje) ideal entre el vino y la comida, la periodista y sommelier uruguaya Mercedes Baruch, invitada especial a Expovinos 2021, recuerda que lo importante es que los dos elementos se complementen. Explica que hay dos escuelas de maridaje: por similitud y por contraste.

“En el maridaje por similitud se busca que la comida se parezca al vino, un ejemplo son carnes grasas con vinos tintos con cuerpo (más secos y potentes), mientras en el maridaje por contraste se buscan sabores opuestos, un vino dulce, un Sauternes, con foie gras o con un queso Roquefort (que son magros y de sabor fuerte)”.

Sobre ese esquema de que siempre las carnes rojas van con vinos tintos y que los blancos van con pescado, pavo o pollo, José Rafael Arango dice que eso está mandado a recoger. “Ya hay una enorme variedad de cepas (uvas), hay más de 1.000 diferentes para combinar, hay blancas que van muy bien con un trozo de carne y hay tintas, como Pino Noir, que van muy bien con las carnes blancas”, anota el sommelier, que destaca que hay más de 24.000 cepas, pero no con todas se puede hacer vino, para su elaboración se utilizan más o menos 1.000.

La clave para hallar la combinación perfecta está en probar, conocer las características de cada vino y asesorarse (Ver Recomendaciones).

La elección

Pese a que el consumo de vino en Colombia ha crecido en los últimos años, pasó de 0.3 botellas al año por persona a 1.3, las cifras siguen siendo muy bajas frente a los referentes internacionales.

Arango resalta que las expectativas son buenas porque las nuevas generaciones ya están tomando más vino, “hay mucho interés por el tema, la juventud descubrió el deleite y el placer de tomar vino”.

Recomienda a las personas que apenas están descubriendo el mundo de la enología comenzar el camino con los vinos ligeros, suaves, con bajo grados de alcohol y dulces y de ahí ir saltando a vinos más complejos y robustos.

“Por ejemplo, el primer sabor con el que el hombre tiene afinidad es con el dulce, por eso a los bebés no se les da nada amargo, lo mismo pasa con el vino, hay que iniciar con los que dejan una buena sensación en la boca”.

También llama a no dejarse llevar por los precios, no necesariamente los más costosos son los mejores, ni por el envase, los hay buenos y malos tanto en botella de vidrio como en envase de cartón, lo mismo sucede con los que vienen con la tapa de rosca o corcho.

Con sancocho, frijoles o con tamal, el vino marida igual de bien como lo hace en un restaurante elegante con una langosta o con un pulpo

Pescado frito con arroz con coco: Este plato necesita un blanco con cierto volumen, como un Viognier o incluso un Torrontés argentino.

Sancocho: hay varias opciones de sancocho, pero creo que podemos irnos con un tinto italiano, un Merlot o un gran Cabernet Franc.

Bandeja paisa: me gusta siempre con un Shiraz. La bandeja paisa tiene una buena cantidad de grasa y el Shiraz, un vino tánico potente, responde bien con este plato.

Tamal: un Chardonnay sería una opción perfecta.

Gallina criolla: un Albariño español de buena acidez.

Huesos de marrano: un Ribera del Duero o un Rioja, ambos vinos hacen un excelente maridaje.

Cabrito: con un buen Burdeos, uno que tenga mayoritariamente uvas Merlot.

Postres colombianos: con vinos late harvest o con vinos espumosos.

Fritanga: con un buen Malbec argentino, el rey de los asados.

Lechona: se aconseja un Tempranillo, puede ser un Ribera del Duero.

Ternera a la llanera: las carnes al carbón van bien con un buen Carmenere, un vino de carácter o un Cabernet Sauvignon.

$!¿Un tamal con vino blanco? ¡Pues sí!
Jaime Horacio Arango Duque

Periodista, apasionado por el cine, la televisión y el fútbol. Egresado de la U. de A, y envigadeño de nacimiento y residencia.

