Egan Bernal es líder del Tour

So many Colombian fans on hand to see @Eganbernal pull on the yellow jersey. What an incredible day at the Tour! #TDF19 pic.twitter.com/8LLdTb0aXh

What a way to end a stage. Race organisers have confirmed there will be no stage winner today. One more day in the mountains to go! #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/EIGyKX7XrA — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) July 26, 2019

After a memorable 19th stage @Eganbernal has ridden into the yellow jersey at #TDF2019. No confirmed GC gaps as yet, with times to be taken from the top of the Col d'Iseran pic.twitter.com/wHe9UVa330 — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) July 26, 2019

Impossible conditions in the final part of the stage. The riders have stopped at Val d'Isère and will now head to the finish by car #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/eynnwZIDzG — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) July 26, 2019

Due to the interruption on today's route, there is no stage winner or "most aggressive rider" for the 19th stage. The Jersey classifications have been established using the times recorded at the summit of the Col de l'Iseran.#TDF2019 — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 26, 2019