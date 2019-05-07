La emotiva despedida de “Missandei” en Juego de Tronos

La actriz británica Nathalie Emmanuel, quien interpretó a Missandei de Naath desde la tercera temporada de Game of Thrones, habló en redes sociales sobre lo que pasó en el cuarto capítulo (Atención Spoilers).
Puede leer: Game Of Thrones y el capítulo en el que regresó la intriga
Emmanuel fue, como Missandei, la fiel confidente, traductora de Alto Valyrio y amiga de Daenerys Targaryen durante seis temporadas y su papel llegó al final en este cuarto episodio.
“Ha sido una de mis mayores alegrías interpretar a Missandei de Naath ... La traductora callada y amable. Una mujer brillante que superó tanto sufrimiento y se encontró a sí misma, a su voz, y a su único amor. Ella representó tanto para mí, personalmente, que no tengo más remedio que llevar las cosas que me ha enseñado en mi vida en el futuro. Gracias a todos los que me hicieron posible esta parte que cambia la vida”, dijo en su publicación de Instagram.
La actriz aprovechó para agradecer a su compañera de set durante siete años, Emilia Clarke, “gracias por ser una persona tan maravillosa en mi vida y haber sido una fuente de luz y risas”, le dijo.
Gusano gris, su pareja en la serie, interpretado por el actor Jacob Anderson, también tuvo palabras de cariño, “literalmente no puedo decirte lo que significó para mí compartir la pantalla contigo. Encontré un rendimiento que no sabía que tenía dentro de mí. Me diste tanto con qué trabajar (...) Gracias por todo, has sido un querido amigo en todo momento”.
En su largo mensaje también agradeció al elenco y los fanáticos “gracias por todo el amor y el apoyo, ha sido un placer interpretar este papel para ustedes”.
Y concluyó sobre el cuarto episodio, “sé que la noche anterior fue bastante intensa para algunos de ustedes, así que los invito a participar en mi fantasía donde me gustaría pensar, ahora mismo, que Missandei está bebiendo un ron en una playa en algún lugar del cielo”.
En video: Esto pasó en el capítulo 4 de la temporada 8
El próximo episodio de Game of thrones será el penúltimo, tendrá una duración de 1 hora y 20 minutos.
It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath... The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part... this life changing part... there are too many to list... @emilia_clarke GIRL! I love you... SO much. I’ve loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever ?????? @raleighritchie.... Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm’s journey has been so special. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star... Also... We’ve been out in these streets together boiiii???? negotiating so much but always having each other’s back. Thank you for all of it... you have been a dear friend at every point. To the entire cast and crew... You will always hold a special place in my heart. The love and energy we shared will be hard to match. I feel like I hit the jackpot meeting and working with you all. I love you. To the fans of the show, and of Missandei... Thank you for all the love and support... It’s been a pleasure playing her for you. I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now.... Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky ??... ???? #andnowmywatchhasended #MissandeiofNaath #Dracarys #thankyouforsupportingme #RIPMissandei #isleofbutterflies #?? #illbeseeingyou