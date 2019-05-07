La emotiva despedida de “Missandei” en Juego de Tronos

La actriz británica Nathalie Emmanuel, quien interpretó a Missandei de Naath desde la tercera temporada de Game of Thrones, habló en redes sociales sobre lo que pasó en el cuarto capítulo (Atención Spoilers).

Emmanuel fue, como Missandei, la fiel confidente, traductora de Alto Valyrio y amiga de Daenerys Targaryen durante seis temporadas y su papel llegó al final en este cuarto episodio.

“Ha sido una de mis mayores alegrías interpretar a Missandei de Naath ... La traductora callada y amable. Una mujer brillante que superó tanto sufrimiento y se encontró a sí misma, a su voz, y a su único amor. Ella representó tanto para mí, personalmente, que no tengo más remedio que llevar las cosas que me ha enseñado en mi vida en el futuro. Gracias a todos los que me hicieron posible esta parte que cambia la vida”, dijo en su publicación de Instagram.

La actriz aprovechó para agradecer a su compañera de set durante siete años, Emilia Clarke, “gracias por ser una persona tan maravillosa en mi vida y haber sido una fuente de luz y risas”, le dijo.

Gusano gris, su pareja en la serie, interpretado por el actor Jacob Anderson, también tuvo palabras de cariño, “literalmente no puedo decirte lo que significó para mí compartir la pantalla contigo. Encontré un rendimiento que no sabía que tenía dentro de mí. Me diste tanto con qué trabajar (...) Gracias por todo, has sido un querido amigo en todo momento”.

En su largo mensaje también agradeció al elenco y los fanáticos “gracias por todo el amor y el apoyo, ha sido un placer interpretar este papel para ustedes”.

Y concluyó sobre el cuarto episodio, “sé que la noche anterior fue bastante intensa para algunos de ustedes, así que los invito a participar en mi fantasía donde me gustaría pensar, ahora mismo, que Missandei está bebiendo un ron en una playa en algún lugar del cielo”.

El próximo episodio de Game of thrones será el penúltimo, tendrá una duración de 1 hora y 20 minutos.