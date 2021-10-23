Karol G dice que se volvió a enamorar de sí misma

El rostro de Karol G delata la emoción que siente cada vez que habla de Medellín y, en especial, de los dos conciertos que tendrá en el Atanasio Girardot en diciembre.

La paisa habló con EL COLOMBIANO acerca de este momento especial de su vida, del que dice cambió hace un año, tras el lanzamiento de su álbum Bichota.

La artista, de paso, acaba de firmar una alianza global con Smirnoff para celebrar la “importancia del empoderamiento”, que compromete a la marca a apoyar a comunidades en Latinoamérica con inversión de fondos para el desarrollo de programas de diversidad e inclusión, específicamente, para lanzar este proyecto en Colombia.

¿Imposible no comenzar hablando sobre lo dos conciertos en el Atanasio Girardot?

“Estoy muy emocionada de saber que tengo dos llenos totales en el estadio, en mi casa, hace dos años hice un show, que fue un regalo para la ciudad, que no cobramos entradas, al que fueron más de 130.000 personas, que fue en la calle, afuera del estadio, y ese día dije que algún momento de la vida eso tenía que pasar en el estadio, y ahora es toda una realidad.

Estoy muy emocionada, aún no me lo creo, tengo un tour con muchas fechas, todas muy especiales, eso me tiene muy contenta, pero en realidad lo que quiero hoy es cerrar los ojos y despertar el show en el Atanasio. Cantar en la casa es diferente y eso me llena de emoción”.