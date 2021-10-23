<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

Karol G dice que se volvió a enamorar de sí misma

  • 4 y 5 de diciembre serán los conciertos de Karol G, en el Atanasio Girardot. FOTO Tomada de Instagram
    4 y 5 de diciembre serán los conciertos de Karol G, en el Atanasio Girardot. FOTO Tomada de Instagram
"
Cultura
Música
Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado hace 8 horas

El rostro de Karol G delata la emoción que siente cada vez que habla de Medellín y, en especial, de los dos conciertos que tendrá en el Atanasio Girardot en diciembre.

La paisa habló con EL COLOMBIANO acerca de este momento especial de su vida, del que dice cambió hace un año, tras el lanzamiento de su álbum Bichota.

La artista, de paso, acaba de firmar una alianza global con Smirnoff para celebrar la “importancia del empoderamiento”, que compromete a la marca a apoyar a comunidades en Latinoamérica con inversión de fondos para el desarrollo de programas de diversidad e inclusión, específicamente, para lanzar este proyecto en Colombia.

¿Imposible no comenzar hablando sobre lo dos conciertos en el Atanasio Girardot?

“Estoy muy emocionada de saber que tengo dos llenos totales en el estadio, en mi casa, hace dos años hice un show, que fue un regalo para la ciudad, que no cobramos entradas, al que fueron más de 130.000 personas, que fue en la calle, afuera del estadio, y ese día dije que algún momento de la vida eso tenía que pasar en el estadio, y ahora es toda una realidad.

Estoy muy emocionada, aún no me lo creo, tengo un tour con muchas fechas, todas muy especiales, eso me tiene muy contenta, pero en realidad lo que quiero hoy es cerrar los ojos y despertar el show en el Atanasio. Cantar en la casa es diferente y eso me llena de emoción”.

Esta gira llega en el mejor momento de su carrera, desde lo artístico y emocional...

“Este último año, desde que lancé Bichota, refleja ese momento tan especial que estoy viviendo como mujer, en el que me volví a reconectar conmigo misma, después e una etapa de muchos miedos e inseguridades, me volví a enamorar de mí misma, me convertí en toda una Bichota”.

¿De qué se trata el convenio que acaba de firmar?

“Tiene un gran trasfondo y es invitar a las personas a que se amen, a que se enamoren de lo que son, de su esencia, de eso que los hace especial, porque en este momento tan perneado por las redes sociales en el que todos quieren ser como los demás o les da miedo encajar y mostrase como son, la invitación es dejar el miedo y liberar lo que se lleva por dentro, sin límites”.

¿Cómo logró vencer esas etiquetas, cómo logró reconectarse?

“Siendo auténtica, sin dar explicaciones, expresándome sin etiquetas, estereotipos o miedo, eso significa mucho para mi. Estoy muy feliz de trabajar con Smirnoff porque ellos encarnan todo lo que acabo de mencionar. Nuestro propósito es animar a todos a sentirse empoderados con lo que son, sin importar lo que eso represente, porque las diferencias realmente nos enriquecen.”

Jaime Horacio Arango Duque

Periodista, apasionado por el cine, la televisión y el fútbol. Egresado de la U. de A, y envigadeño de nacimiento y residencia.

