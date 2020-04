Se reedita duelo Chris Froome-Egan Bernal-Geraint Thomas

???? 2019 Tour de France winner @Eganbernal will be battling it out in our @GoZwift eRace this Sunday ???? Participar en el eRide: https://t.co/qux3t7kJjG pic.twitter.com/h3fVbGYS9V

We're thrilled to announce that all 30 @TeamINEOS riders will do battle in Sunday's @GoZwift eRace.



In a Team vs Team format - which of these lineups will produce the winner? ?? pic.twitter.com/L51TGGSR44