Esta fue la despedida los actores de GoT

Los protagonistas de la serie de la que todos hablan y que son activos en redes sociales, aprovecharon el final definitivo para compartir imágenes y dar gracias por lo que significó para cada uno haber hecho parte de la serie más premiada y seguida de la historia de la televisión mundial.

Desde los más queridos como Brienne, Daenerys, Sansa y Samwell y hasta quienes tuvieron papeles secundarios.

Emilia Clarke, quien hizo el papel de Daenerys escribió un largo post en el que reconoce lo que GoT y Dany, ha significado para ella. “Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi querido padre estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado. Pero a ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo muchas gracias”.

Lena Hadey, Cersei, en la serie, escribió desde la semana pasada una sentida despedida: “Ha sido divertido, y loco. La amo. Estoy agradecido por la oportunidad. Masivamente agradecida por el amor alentador y solidario que recibí en este camino”.

Otro largo mensaje fue el de Sophier Turner, que le dedicó bellas palabras a su personaje: “Sansa, gracias por enseñarme resiliencia, valentía y lo que realmente es la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente y a liderar con amor. Crecí contigo, me enamoré de ti a los 13 y ahora 10 años después. A los 23 te dejo atrás, pero nunca dejaré atrás lo que me has enseñado”

Lino Facioli, quien interpretó a Robin Arryn desde niño y apareció en el último episodio manifestó: “Hace 9 años tuve el honor de ser invitado a trabajar en esta increíble serie. Ha sido una aventura maravillosa y estoy muy, muy agradecido por haber podido ser parte de ella”.

Pedro Pascal, quien los seguidores recuerdan como Oberyn Martell también tuvo palabras de aliento: “Por estar cerca de las personas más hermosas, por el trabajo dental y por que nadie esté molestando a Sansa excepto yo cuando me niego a dejarla dormir la siesta. Cambió tu vida y la mía. #GameofThrones, el mejor programa de televisión ... hasta ahora”, escribió.

John Bradley, Samwell en la serie, se tomó una foto con el primer boceto de ensayo de la serie, él fue uno de los personajes que sobrevivió todas las temporadas. “Me alegra haber guardado esto. Conocí a muchas personas esa semana que han llegado a significar tanto para mí. En ese entonces no podríamos haber sabido el viaje que haríamos juntos. No cambiaría esa experiencia, o esas personas, por el mundo. Disfruta del episodio y gracias por todo”.

Más sobre despedidas se verá el próximo domingo a las 8 de la noche en HBO, el canal emitrá un documental de dos horas en el que relatará cómo fue la grabación de la última temporada, “y lo que significó, tanto para los actores como la producción de la aclamada serie, tener que despedirse del mundo que crearon durante ocho temporadas”.