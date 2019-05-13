Esta fue la despedida los actores de GoT

Los protagonistas de la serie de la que todos hablan y que son activos en redes sociales, aprovecharon el final definitivo para compartir imágenes y dar gracias por lo que significó para cada uno haber hecho parte de la serie más premiada y seguida de la historia de la televisión mundial.
Desde los más queridos como Brienne, Daenerys, Sansa y Samwell y hasta quienes tuvieron papeles secundario
Emilia Clarke, quien hizo el papel de Daenerys escribió un largo post en el que reconoce lo que GoT y Dany, ha significado para ella. “Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi querido padre estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado. Pero a ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo muchas gracias”.
Lena Hadey, Cersei, en la serie, escribió desde la semana pasada una sentida despedida: “Ha sido divertido, y loco. La amo. Estoy agradecido por la oportunidad. Masivamente agradecida por el amor alentador y solidario que recibí en este camino”.
Otro largo mensaje fue el de Sophier Turner, que le dedicó bellas palabras a su personaje: “Sansa, gracias por enseñarme resiliencia, valentía y lo que realmente es la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente y a liderar con amor. Crecí contigo, me enamoré de ti a los 13 y ahora 10 años después. A los 23 te dejo atrás, pero nunca dejaré atrás lo que me has enseñado”
Lino Facioli, quien interpretó a Robin Arryn desde niño y apareció en el último episodio manifestó: “Hace 9 años tuve el honor de ser invitado a trabajar en esta increíble serie. Ha sido una aventura maravillosa y estoy muy, muy agradecido por haber podido ser parte de ella”.
Pedro Pascal, quien los seguidores recuerdan como Oberyn Martell también tuvo palabras de aliento: “Por estar cerca de las personas más hermosas, por el trabajo dental y por que nadie esté molestando a Sansa excepto yo cuando me niego a dejarla dormir la siesta. Cambió tu vida y la mía. #GameofThrones, el mejor programa de televisión ... hasta ahora”, escribió.
John Bradley, Samwell en la serie, se tomó una foto con el primer boceto de ensayo de la serie, él fue uno de los personajes que sobrevivió todas las temporadas. “Me alegra haber guardado esto. Conocí a muchas personas esa semana que han llegado a significar tanto para mí. En ese entonces no podríamos haber sabido el viaje que haríamos juntos. No cambiaría esa experiencia, o esas personas, por el mundo. Disfruta del episodio y gracias por todo”.
Más sobre despedidas se verá el próximo domingo a las 8 de la noche en HBO, el canal emitrá un documental de dos horas en el que relatará cómo fue la grabación de la última temporada, “y lo que significó, tanto para los actores como la producción de la aclamada serie, tener que despedirse del mundo que crearon durante ocho temporadas”.
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
To the mensches who changed my life, I salute. To being around the very most gorgeous people, to dental work and to no one messing with Sansa except me when I refuse to let her nap. It changed your lives and mine. #GameofThrones, the greatest show on television... so far ??????
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT ??
There she goes. It’s been fun, and bonkers . I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended (I know she’d never make it, Nights watch wouldn’t have her .. but still..) ????????????