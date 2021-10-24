<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

Pala, el médico que prefirió escribir de canciones

  El poeta y cantautor colombiano Carlos Alberto Palacio. FOTO Cortesía Juan Sebastián Pinilla
    El poeta y cantautor colombiano Carlos Alberto Palacio. FOTO Cortesía Juan Sebastián Pinilla
  El poeta y escritor antioqueño Carlos Palacio, conocido como Pala, ha dedicado gran parte de su vida a la música y la literatura. FOTO Cortesía Juan Sebastián Pinilla
    El poeta y escritor antioqueño Carlos Palacio, conocido como Pala, ha dedicado gran parte de su vida a la música y la literatura. FOTO Cortesía Juan Sebastián Pinilla
  Pala, con su reciente libro En el abrazo de la sílaba ganó este año el Premio Internacional de Poesía Antonio Machados. FOTO Juan Sebastián Pinilla
    Pala, con su reciente libro En el abrazo de la sílaba ganó este año el Premio Internacional de Poesía Antonio Machados. FOTO Juan Sebastián Pinilla
Cultura
Literatura
Por Juan Alcaraz | Publicado hace 6 horas

Carlos Palacio, conocido como Pala, habla sobre el Premio Antonio Machado que le fue otorgado.

El cantautor colombiano Carlos Alberto Palacio es el esposo de Piedad Monsalve desde hace 25 años. No tienen hijos y no piensan tenerlos, fue una decisión propia de los dos. Una decisión, que dice él, ha sido de las mejores que han tomado en sus vidas. Carlos prefirió entonces que su apellido lo hereden sus libros: ha publicado cinco hasta ahora. Con el más reciente, En el abrazo de la sílaba (2021) ganó hace poco el Premio Internacional de Poesía Antonio Machado en Baeza, España.

A los 52 años se graduó de Filólogo Hispanista de la Universidad de Antioquia y eso, recibir ese título a esa edad, lo llena de orgullo. Haber pasado por esa universidad ha sido, según él, un privilegio que nunca se imaginó. A Pala (este es su nombre artístico) no le salen canas en el pelo porque en la barba las tiene todas.

El trabajo de Carlos no solo es conocido en Medellín, en el exterior también lo leen y escuchan. El músico uruguayo Jorge Drexler una vez se refirió al antioqueño: “Es uno de mis escritores favoritos contemporáneos del verso fijo y un impresionante sonetista”.

En su lista de producciones hay, además, nueve discos, un EP y un DVD editados. Es considerado por la crítica especializada como uno de los mejores letristas de su generación. Pala estudió música en el Instituto Superior de Artes de La Habana (Cuba) y también se graduó de Médico en la Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana de Medellín.

El poeta y escritor antioqueño Carlos Palacio, conocido como Pala, ha dedicado gran parte de su vida a la música y la literatura. FOTO Cortesía Juan Sebastián Pinilla
El poeta y escritor antioqueño Carlos Palacio, conocido como Pala, ha dedicado gran parte de su vida a la música y la literatura. FOTO Cortesía Juan Sebastián Pinilla

¿Cómo un médico termina siendo poeta y cantante?

“Estudié medicina porque era un adolescente promedio de mi época que elegía la ruta profesional más por inercia que por otra cosa, francamente no me hice la pregunta de la vocación, fui educado en un colegio de sacerdotes donde me enseñaron que la vida se ganaba con el sudor de la frente y con el sacrificio, no con el placer, el placer era una cosa para los fines de semana, pero no para vivir de eso. Me presenté a la universidad a medicina y pasé, pero al octavo semestre me di cuenta que eso no me haría feliz, me di cuenta cuando estaba atendiendo un parto en la Clínica León XIII, sin embargo, me gradué”.

Usted se describe como un escritor de canciones...

“Sí. Me di cuenta que lo mío no es la música como música, tampoco soy guitarrista aunque toque la guitarra, ni siquiera cantante aunque cante, lo que descubrí con el paso de los años es que el terreno donde me siento francamente feliz y medianamente poderoso es en la escritura de los textos, al principio lo que me gustaba de las canciones eran los textos, la palabra puesta en la canción, y después con el tiempo descubrí que era la palabra en general y ahí es donde yo entro a la poesía”.

¿Cuándo descubre que era bueno para escribir?

“No fue un chispazo, fue un hallazgo muy progresivo, lento. En mi casa siempre hubo más libros que discos, mi familia era de clase media, de pueblo, austera, pero donde no faltaron los libros, entonces al verlo en retrospectiva crecí leyendo desde muy pequeño, pero darme cuenta que soy bueno escribiendo es algo que lleva tiempo, años en mi caso, porque uno también se da mucho látigo, le cuesta reconocer algo bueno en lo que uno hace, fue llegando con la progresión de la carrera, algunos reconocimientos y la respuesta del público”.

Es de Yarumal (Antioquia), ¿cómo recuerda ese tránsito del campo a la ciudad?

“Llegué a los 14 años, era la Medellín de la década de los 80, la violenta del narcotráfico, sin embargo, tuve la fortuna de haber sido acogido por un grupo de amigos fabuloso. En esa época hay una dosis de azar muy grande que te define el futuro y es qué tipo de amigos te encuentras, esos amigos míos fueron los que me introdujeron a la música como algo serio. Esa llegada fue mucho menos traumática que lo que la geografía y la época lo hubieran predicho porque fueron años difíciles, pero recuerdo esa llegada a Medellín muy tranquila”.

Pala, con su reciente libro En el abrazo de la sílaba ganó este año el Premio Internacional de Poesía Antonio Machados. FOTO Juan Sebastián Pinilla
Pala, con su reciente libro En el abrazo de la sílaba ganó este año el Premio Internacional de Poesía Antonio Machados. FOTO Juan Sebastián Pinilla

El Carlos Palacio de esa época, ¿cómo era?

“Muy tímido y esa es otra de las razones por las que uno llega a la música, porque uno se da cuenta, por ejemplo, en la relación con las chicas, en esa época que uno no sabe cómo acercarse a una mujer y les quiere hablar, la guitarra era un instrumento maravilloso para obviar todo eso, al tocar la guitarra todas las chicas vienen. La música me ayudó mucho a encontrar herramientas, siempre que recuerdo las relaciones que establecí en esa época las establecí medidas por la música y eso me alivianó la timidez y más uno bien montañero”. (Risas)

Vivió en Cuba en 1994 donde estudió música, ¿cómo fue esa experiencia?

“Encontré unos aprendizajes de solidaridad y de calidez humana que nunca en la vida volví a vivir. Fueron años muy felices, muy austeros también, regreso cada vez que puedo porque tengo gran parte de mi corazón allá”.

¿Qué narran las letras de Pala?

“Los grandes temas son siempre los mismos y se han tocado de mil formas, el amor, el desamor, la distancia, el regreso, la nostalgia de la infancia, la visión de la muerte. A lo que aspiro yo es a encontrar con el trabajo de muchos años un tono personal, una forma de decir las cosas, entonces hablo de todos esos temas, algunos me interesan más como la relación calmada con la muerte, la visión amorosa de la infancia, mi discusión eterna con la creencia religiosa”.

¿Cuál ha sido el tono personal que ha encontrado?

“Depende del tema. En los personales, cercanos, amorosos, soy un muchachito de pueblo, un tipo que sigue siendo muy fácilmente conmovible con las escasísimas pero bellísimas cuotas de dulzura humana. Ya en los temas de la religión o de la Iglesia soy profundamente deliberante, agresivo en muchos casos y a consciencia”.

¿Cómo le aporta valor poético a sus canciones?

“Una buena canción no tiene que ser poética, es decir, una buena canción es una canción que transmite un mensaje que el creador tenía pensado transmitir, pero no tiene que pasar por la poesía. Ahora, cuando coinciden la poesía y la canción ocurren cosas muy bonitas, en mi caso ocurre cuando me despreocupo menos del mensaje poético, es como cuando uno busca el amor, el amor no hay que buscarlo, él aparece”.

Con el poemario En el abrazo de la sílaba ganó recientemente el Premio de Poesía Antonio Machado en España, ¿qué hay detrás de este libro?

“Es el lado b de mi último disco que se llama El siglo del Loro, son poemas musicalizados, es decir, yo tenía unos poemas y los hice canción. En los dos años que tardé haciendo el disco me planteé la idea de hacer un ejercicio a la inversa, no partir de poemas para hacer canciones, sino partir de canciones para hacer poemas. Hice un listado de las canciones que han sido más importantes en mi vida y basado en ellas escribí un poema para cada una, inspirado en cada canción, entonces es un libro que cruza la línea de los dos elementos en los que yo me siento tranquilo, la canción y la poesía, elementos que muchas veces hemos pensado que son distantes pero que no lo son”.

¿Qué representa para usted como escritor de canciones haber ganado este premio de poesía?

“Es una alegría increíble, pero también una gran sorpresa porque ocurre un año después de haber recibido otro premio muy importante en España que se llama Miguel Hernández. Este tipo de cosas en tan poco tiempo como que superan cualquier ficción para un muchacho de pueblo. Es un barniz para el ego, claro que sí, pero representa también mucha responsabilidad con el oficio. Representa mucho orgullo, me parece esencial que los escritores de canciones estén en el mismo terreno que los escritores de poesía”.

Juan Alcaraz

Periodista. Hago preguntas para entender la realidad. Curioso, muy curioso. Creo en el poder de las historias para intentar comprender la vida.

