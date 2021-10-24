Pala, el médico que prefirió escribir de canciones

¿Cómo un médico termina siendo poeta y cantante?

“Estudié medicina porque era un adolescente promedio de mi época que elegía la ruta profesional más por inercia que por otra cosa, francamente no me hice la pregunta de la vocación, fui educado en un colegio de sacerdotes donde me enseñaron que la vida se ganaba con el sudor de la frente y con el sacrificio, no con el placer, el placer era una cosa para los fines de semana, pero no para vivir de eso. Me presenté a la universidad a medicina y pasé, pero al octavo semestre me di cuenta que eso no me haría feliz, me di cuenta cuando estaba atendiendo un parto en la Clínica León XIII, sin embargo, me gradué”.

Usted se describe como un escritor de canciones...

“Sí. Me di cuenta que lo mío no es la música como música, tampoco soy guitarrista aunque toque la guitarra, ni siquiera cantante aunque cante, lo que descubrí con el paso de los años es que el terreno donde me siento francamente feliz y medianamente poderoso es en la escritura de los textos, al principio lo que me gustaba de las canciones eran los textos, la palabra puesta en la canción, y después con el tiempo descubrí que era la palabra en general y ahí es donde yo entro a la poesía”.

¿Cuándo descubre que era bueno para escribir?

“No fue un chispazo, fue un hallazgo muy progresivo, lento. En mi casa siempre hubo más libros que discos, mi familia era de clase media, de pueblo, austera, pero donde no faltaron los libros, entonces al verlo en retrospectiva crecí leyendo desde muy pequeño, pero darme cuenta que soy bueno escribiendo es algo que lleva tiempo, años en mi caso, porque uno también se da mucho látigo, le cuesta reconocer algo bueno en lo que uno hace, fue llegando con la progresión de la carrera, algunos reconocimientos y la respuesta del público”.

Es de Yarumal (Antioquia), ¿cómo recuerda ese tránsito del campo a la ciudad?

“Llegué a los 14 años, era la Medellín de la década de los 80, la violenta del narcotráfico, sin embargo, tuve la fortuna de haber sido acogido por un grupo de amigos fabuloso. En esa época hay una dosis de azar muy grande que te define el futuro y es qué tipo de amigos te encuentras, esos amigos míos fueron los que me introdujeron a la música como algo serio. Esa llegada fue mucho menos traumática que lo que la geografía y la época lo hubieran predicho porque fueron años difíciles, pero recuerdo esa llegada a Medellín muy tranquila”.