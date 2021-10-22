<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

El crucero que dará la vuelta al mundo en 274 noches

  • FOTO royalcaribbean.com
    FOTO royalcaribbean.com
Turismo
Transporte turístico
Efe | Publicado hace 8 horas

El “Serenade of the Seas” de Royal Caribbean iniciará en 2023 un crucero de 274 noches, el “más largo y completo” del mundo, con visitas a más de 150 destinos en 65 países y 11 grandes maravillas del mundo, desde Macchu Pichu, en Perú hasta el Taj Mahal en la India, según informó la compañía.

El “Serenade of the Seas”, con capacidad para casi 2.500 pasajeros, zarpará del puerto de Miami el 10 de diciembre de 2023 y regresará el 10 de septiembre de 2024, según Royal Caribbean, que ya empezó a tomar reservas para esta “aventura épica” que supera “la vuelta al mundo en 80 días” de la novela del escritor Julio Verne.

Los precios para el denominado “Ultimate World Cruise” empiezan en 60.999 dólares por persona, señalaron a los medios portavoces de la compañía Los pasajeros conocerán 57 destinos nuevos para la línea de cruceros, como Casablanca (Marruecos), Qaqortoq (Groenlandia) y Shimizu (Japón), la puerta de entrada al monte Fuji.

“A los viajeros que se preguntan a dónde deben ir después, les decimos a todas partes”, subrayó Michael Bayley, presidente y director ejecutivo de Royal Caribbean International, en un comunicado de presentación del “crucero mundial de los cruceros mundiales”.

La compañía ofrece el viaje completo o cuatro opciones menos prolongadas por América, Asia-Pacífico, el Mediterráneo y el norte de Europa.

La primera va del 10 de diciembre de 2023 al 11 de febrero de 2024 e incluye destinos caribeños “perfectos como una postal”, como las islas ABC (Aruba, Bonaire y Curazao), México, Centroamérica y Suramérica, la Antártida y el cruce del Cabo de Hornos.

La Expedición Maravillas de Asia y el Pacífico va del 11 de febrero al 9 de mayo de 2024 e incluye 40 destinos en Oceanía, Asia y Australia, y Tesoros de Oriente Medio del 9 de mayo al 10 de julio de 2024, con 44 destinos,

Por último, Capitales de la cultura, del 10 de julio al 10 de septiembre de 2024, hará posible “una experiencia cultural inmersiva que comienza en el Mediterráneo y se dirige hacia el norte de Europa”.

Royal Caribbean International, con 50 años de andadura, ofrece viajes a más de 270 destinos en 72 países en seis continentes.

Siga las noticias de EL COLOMBIANO desde Google News

Porque entre varios ojos vemos más, queremos construir una mejor web para ustedes. Los invitamos a reportar errores de contenido, ortografía, puntuación y otras que consideren pertinentes. (*)

 
¿CUÁL ES EL ERROR?*
 
¿CÓMO LO ESCRIBIRÍA USTED?
 
INGRESE SUS DATOS PERSONALES *
 
Correo electrónico
 
Acepto términos y condiciones
LOS CAMPOS MARCADOS CON * SON OBLIGATORIOS

Datos extra, información confidencial y pistas para avanzar en nuestras investigaciones. Usted puede hacer parte de la construcción de nuestro contenido. Los invitamos a ampliar la información de este tema.

 
RESERVAMOS LA IDENTIDAD DE NUESTRAS FUENTES *
 
 
INGRESE SUS DATOS PERSONALES *
 
Correo electrónico
 
Teléfono
 
Acepto términos y condiciones
LOS CAMPOS MARCADOS CON * SON OBLIGATORIOS

El crucero que dará la vuelta al mundo en 274 noches

  • FOTO royalcaribbean.com
    FOTO royalcaribbean.com
Turismo
Transporte turístico
Efe | Publicado hace 8 horas

Estas son las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI, según BBC

  • La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
    La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
Entretenimiento
Televisión
Series
Miguel Bernal | Publicado hace 13 horas

Contexto de la Noticia

Samuel Castro

1. Mad Men (2007-2015)

2. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

3. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

4. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017-)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. House (2004-2012)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. The Ministry of Time (2015-)

9. This is Us (2016-)

10. Lost (2004-2010)

Andrés Hoyos

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Years and Years (2019)

3. The IT Crowd (2006-2013)

4. Mr Robot (2015-2019)

5. The Shield (2002-2008)

6. Shameless (UK) (2004-2013)

7. Chernobyl (2019)

8. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

9. Fargo (2014-)

10. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

Diana Ospina

1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

2. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

3. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

4. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

5. True Detective (2014-2019)

6. Lost (2004-2010)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. Narcos (2015-2017)

9. The Crown (2016-)

10. Sense8 (2015-2018)

Juliana Abaúnza

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

3. Fleabag (2016-2019)

4. Mad Men (2007-2015)

5. The Americans (2013-2018)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

8. Hannibal (2013-2015)

9. The Good Place (2016-2020)

10. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Lo que debe saber para el estreno de Arcane

  • Jinx será una de las protagonistas de Arcane, luchará para reencontrarse con VI su hermana Foto: Cortesía
    Jinx será una de las protagonistas de Arcane, luchará para reencontrarse con VI su hermana Foto: Cortesía
Computadores
Videojuegos
Series
Netflix
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 21 de octubre de 2021
Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Los famosos que han tenido covid-19

  • Armando Manzanero, ícono de la música romántica, estuvo hospitalizado por covid-19 y falleció el 28 de diciembre de 2020 FOTO EFE
    Armando Manzanero, ícono de la música romántica, estuvo hospitalizado por covid-19 y falleció el 28 de diciembre de 2020 FOTO EFE
  • Andrea Bocelli donó su plasma para investigaciones. FOTO EFE
    Andrea Bocelli donó su plasma para investigaciones. FOTO EFE
  • Fabiola Calle, a la izquierda, salió del estado de coma inducido, en el que estuvo por 12 días . FOTO Colprensa
    Fabiola Calle, a la izquierda, salió del estado de coma inducido, en el que estuvo por 12 días . FOTO Colprensa
  • Son varias las celebridades contagiadas con la covid-19. FOTOS Archivo y AFP
    Son varias las celebridades contagiadas con la covid-19. FOTOS Archivo y AFP
Entretenimiento
Farándula
Coronavirus
Claudia Arango Holguín y agencias | Publicado el 14 de enero de 2021
Claudia Arango Holguín

Periodista, presentadora y locutora. Fui DJ de radio, reportera de televisión y ahora disfruto el ejercicio de escribir a diario. Melómana, cinéfila y seriéfila.

Notas de la sección
El crucero que dará la vuelta al mundo en 274 noches