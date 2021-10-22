<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

Las duras imágenes de Alec Baldwin tras matar a mujer en rodaje

Homicidio
AFP | Publicado hace 8 horas

El actor Alec Baldwin disparó una pistola de utilería que mató a una directora de fotografía e hirió al director durante un rodaje en Nuevo México, en Estados Unidos, informó el jueves la policía local.

Halyna Hutchins, de 42 años, fue herida cuando “un arma de utilería fue disparada por Alec Baldwin, productor y actor”, informó la oficina del sheriff del condado de Santa Fe en un comunicado.

Hutchins “fue transportada vía helicóptero al Hospital de la Universidad de Nuevo México, donde fue declarada muerta por el personal médico”, agregó el texto.

El director de “Rust”, Joel Souza, resultó herido. “Fue transportado en ambulancia” a un centro médico para ser atendido de emergencia. Por el momento, las autoridades desconocen su estado actual.

El incidente ocurrió en el Rancho Bonanza Creek, una locación famosa para películas en Estados Unidos, donde también se han grabado “Cowboys & Aliens” y “Longmire”.

“El señor Baldwin fue interrogado por detectives. Él ofreció sus declaraciones y respondió sus preguntas. Vino de forma voluntaria, y dejó el edificio después que terminó el interrogatorio”, informó un portavoz del departamento del sheriff del condado de Santa Fe.

El actor de 63 años fue “visto llorando” por un periodista del diario Santa Fe New Mexican que divulgó una foto suya en la que se le ve impactado al borde de una carretera, que identificaron cerca del departamento del sheriff.

Nadie ha sido arrestado por el caso ni tampoco se han presentado cargos, informó el despacho. Los investigadores están interrogando a los testigos.

“Todo el elenco y los trabajadores [del filme] están absolutamente devastados por la tragedia de hoy, y queremos transmitir nuestras más profundas condolencias a la familia de Halyna y a sus seres queridos”, declaró en un comunicado un portavoz de la producción.

“Hemos interrumpido la producción de la película por un periodo indeterminado y estamos cooperando totalmente con el departamento de investigación de la policía de Santa Fe”, añadió.

Las patrullas se dirigieron al lugar del accidente al comienzo de la tarde, luego de recibir un pedido de emergencia.

Accidentes

La revista American Cinematographer seleccionó a Halyna Hutchins como una de las estrellas ascendentes del gremio en 2019, según su página web.

Hutchnis, que residía en Los Ángeles, nació en Ucrania y se crió en una base militar soviética dentro del círculo polar ártico, según ese portal.

Los sets de rodaje suelen tener normas para el uso de armas de utilería, pero se han registrado múltiples accidentes.

Uno de los más famosos fue cuando Brandon Lee, hijo de la leyenda de las artes marciales Bruce Lee, murió durante el rodaje de “El Cuervo”, tras ser baleado con un arma que debía disparar balas falsas.

La hermana de Brandon Lee, Shannon Lee, comentó el incidente en Twitter.

“Nuestros corazones están con la familia de Halyna Hutchins y de Joel Souza y de todos los implicados en el incidente en ‘Rust’”, publicó en la cuenta oficial de Twitter de Brandon Lee.

“Nadie debería morir por una pistola durante un rodaje, nunca”, señaló.

“Rust” es una película del oeste protagonizada por Baldwin y dirigida por Joel Souza. En la producción, Baldwin interpreta a Harland Rust, un forajido cuyo nieto es acusado de asesinato, y con quien huye cuando es sentenciado a la horca por el crimen.

Baldwin publicó horas antes en su cuenta de Instagram una foto, tomada aparentemente durante el rodaje, vestido con ropas del oeste. “De vuelta a la oficina presencial. Caray ... es agotador”, escribió en la leyenda del post.

“Devastadora noticia”

“Recibimos la devastadora noticia esta noche de que uno de nuestros miembros, Halyna Hutchins, la directora de fotografía de la producción ‘Rust’, murió por heridas en el set”, informó un sindicato de la industria del cine, citado por la publicación Variety.

“Los detalles no están claros por ahora, pero estamos trabajando para saber más y apoyamos una investigación completa de este evento trágico”.

Baldwin ha actuado en películas y en programas de televisión desde los años 1980.

Además de una serie de roles importantes, incluyendo “La caza del octubre rojo”, y participaciones en la franquicia “Misión Imposible”, Baldwin ha sido la voz de personajes animados en éxitos como “The Boss Baby”.

Recientemente, ganó mucha fama por su interpretación del expresidente Donald Trump en el programa de comedia “Saturday Night Live”, con el que ganó un Emmy.

