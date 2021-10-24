J Balvin dio la cara y se excusó por el video de la canción Perra

En el mensaje difundido, el artista reconoció que fue él mismo el que tomó la decisión de bajar el video de las plataformas digitales. Inicialmente se había especulado que había sido YouTube el que había tomado la decisión.

Explicó que al ver que las críticas seguían, después de haber descolgado el video de Perra, decidió “poner la cara” y enviar el mensaje en el que presenta excusas.

“Esto (el video) no hace parte de lo que yo siempre he expresado, lo mío siempre ha sido tolerancia, amor e integración, siempre he apoyado a los nuevos talentos, en este caso Tokischa, que apoya a su gente, a su comunidad y empodera a las mujeres”, expresó el artista.

En medio del debate, la rapera dominicana, que canta la canción con el músico paisa, relató que contrario a lo que se creía, fue ella quien la compuso la canción.

“No entiendo los ataques hacia él -J Balvin-. Él respetó mi arte, colaboró conmigo, vino desde afuera, a mi país, a grabar este video conmigo, a apoyarme. Él me apoyó como mujer, se metió en mi mundo y compartió conmigo. Es obvio que él apoya a una mujer, entonces no comprendo por qué le dicen machista”, mencionó la artista en entrevista con W Radio.