Jorge Oñate sigue con pronóstico reservado

· Mother - David Bowie (originalmente de John Lennon).
· Hurt - Johnny Cash (originalmente de Nine Inch Nails).
· Bajan - Gustavo Cerati (originalmente de Pescado Rabioso).
· Heroes - Depeche Mode (originalmente de David Bowie).
· Juégale, Apúestale - Aterciopelados (originalmente Play The Game de Queen). ·
· Across the Universe - Fiona Apple (originalmente de The Beatles).
· Tracks of My Tears - Aretha Franklin (originalmente de The Miracles).
· I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston (originalmente de Dolly Parton).
· Always Something There to Remind Me - Naked Eyes (originalmente interpretada por Dionne Warwick).
· Crying - K.D. Lang (originalmente de Roy Orbison).
· Always on My Mind - Pet Shop Boys (originalmente escrita por Mark James, Johnny Christopher y Wayne Carson).