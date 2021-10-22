<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

Estas son las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI, según BBC

  La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad
    La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
Entretenimiento
Televisión
Series
Miguel Bernal | Publicado hace 7 horas

La selección se hizo por votación entre 206 expertos en televisión, académicos y personalidades de la industria de 43 países, cuatro de ellos fueron colombianos.

Las series se han convertido en sinónimo de entretenimiento. Desde finales del siglo XX, con ejemplos como Los Soprano (1999), ganaron valor entre la audiencia y con las plataformas de streaming tipo Netflix la posibilidad de maratonearlas y de seguirlas sin la dificultad de apegarse a los horarios de un canal televisivo lo que les dieron más alcance, sumados a la posibilidad de comentarlas y convertirse en fenómenos mundiales, como hizo Juego de Tronos.

Entendiendo la importancia que han tomado BBC decidió preguntarle a 206 expertos entre críticos, académicos y personalidades de la industria por cuáles son las mejores series desde el 2000. Cada uno debía exponer sus 10 favoritas. En total se nominaron 460 desde 43 países, Colombia fue uno de ellos con cuatro votantes.

Samuel Castro, uno de los críticos colombianos invitados, respecto a las series declara que hay una masificación y que se han convertido en el formato por excelencia. Sin embargo, destaca que al ser tan masivos “ha hecho que se corran menos riesgos, que haya cada vez más series que van por lo seguro o por lo poíticamente correcto. Yo no sé si hoy alguien le diría que sí a un personaje odioso como House o a un machista como Donald Draper de Mad Men”.

Así mismo, comenta que cada vez se ven más las series de nicho, que se enfocan en un público específico “están haciendo series pendientes de los targets que crean los publicistas, y no de los deseos de los creadores”.

Castro comenta que el contacto se hizo desde hace un año a través de correo electrónico. “Debíamos escribir cuáles eran nuestras 10 series favoritas, con parámetros como que hubieran sido estrenadas a partir del 2000 (por eso no estuvo Los Soprano) y no mostrarlas a nadie”. Ya en el pasado había participado en selecciones similares “para resolver cuál era la película no hablada en inglés más importante del siglo o las películas dirigidas por mujeres”.

El crítico señala cinco conclusiones que le deja al ver la lista final:

1) “Hay unas series míticas, como Mad men o Breaking bad, que muchos no se atreven a no poner en su lista”.

2) “La encuesta se hizo con demasiada participación británica, hay demasiadas series que sólo tuvieron difusión en Gran Bretaña, que le quitaron el puesto a series más masivas y globales, como Peaky Blinders o Marvelous Mrs Maisel”.

3) “Todavía es más difícil hacer comedia que drama. Basta con contar cuántas comedias aparecen en la lista”.

4) “Es muy importante que haya series animadas adultas, como Bojack Horseman. Ese sí es un cambio duradero en la tradición televisiva”.

5) “Las series latinoamericanas necesitan que Netflix las impulse. Se ve como la única posibilidad de que se creen fenómenos masivos, como ‘La casa de papel’. Pero los latinoamericanos tenemos que recordar que se es global cuando se logra ser también único”.

Además de Castro, los otros críticos invitados fueron Andrés Hoyos, Diana Ospina y Juliana Abaúnza. Vea cuáles fueron las que votaron después de la lista completa.

La lista completa es la siguiente:

1 The Wire (2002-2008)

2 Mad Men (2007-2015)

3 Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4 Fleabag (2016-2019)

5 Juego de Tronos (2011-2019)

6 Podría destruirte (2020)

7 The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8 The Americans (2013-2018)

9 The Office (versión británica) (2001-2003)

10 Succession (2018-)

11 BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12 A dos metros bajo tierra (2001-2005)

13 Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14 Atlanta (2016-)

15 Chernobyl (2019)

16 The Crown (2016-)

17 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18 Deadwood (2004-2006)

19 Perdidos (2004-2010)

20 The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21 Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22 Black Mirror (2011-)

23 Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24 Veep (2012-2019)

25 Sherlock (2010-2017)

26 Watchmen (2019)

27 Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28 Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29 Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30 Girls (2012-2017)

31 True Detective (2014-2019)

32 Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33 The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34 The Bridge (2011-2018)

35 Fargo (2014-)

36 Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

36 Band of Brothers (2001)

38 El cuento de la criada (2017-)

39 The Office (versión americana) (2005-2013)

40 Borgen (2010-2022)

41 Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

42 Peep Show (2003-2015)

43 La casa de papel (2017-2021)

44 Community (2009-2015)

45 The Good Fight (2017-)

46 Homeland (2011-2020)

47 Anatomía de Grey (2005-)

48 Inside No 9 (2014-)

49 The Bureau (2015-)

50 Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51 Small Axe (2020)

52 This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53 Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54 Happy Valley (2014-)

55 The Shield (2002-2008)

56 The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57 The Young Pope (2016)

58 Dark (2017-2020)

59 The Underground Railroad (2021)

60 House of Cards (2013-2018)

61 Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62 The Good Place (2016-2020)

62 Pose (2018-2021)

64 Detectorists (2014-2017)

65 Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66 Mare of Easttown (2021)

67 RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)

68 Stranger Things (2016-)

69 24 (2001-2010)

70 Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71 Enlightened (2011-2013)

72 Las chicas Gilmore (2000-2007)

73 Planeta Tierra (2006)

74 Utopia (2013-2014)

75 Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76 Rick y Morty (2013-)

77 American Crime Story (2016-)

78 The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79 Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80 House (2004-2012)

81 OJ: Made in America (2016)

82 Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83 Insecure (2016-2021)

84 Normal People (2020)

84 Narcos (2015-2017)

86 How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87 The Comeback (2005-2014)

88 The OA (2016-2019)

89 Dexter (2006-2013)

90 It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91 Westworld (2016-)

92 Show Me a Hero (2015)

93 Treme (2010-2013)

94 Louie (2010-2015)

95 Luther (2010-2019)

96 Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97 Hannibal (2013-2015)

98 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99 Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100 Gambito de dama (2020)

Contexto de la Noticia

Samuel Castro

1. Mad Men (2007-2015)

2. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

3. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

4. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017-)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. House (2004-2012)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. The Ministry of Time (2015-)

9. This is Us (2016-)

10. Lost (2004-2010)

Andrés Hoyos

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Years and Years (2019)

3. The IT Crowd (2006-2013)

4. Mr Robot (2015-2019)

5. The Shield (2002-2008)

6. Shameless (UK) (2004-2013)

7. Chernobyl (2019)

8. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

9. Fargo (2014-)

10. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

Diana Ospina

1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

2. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

3. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

4. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

5. True Detective (2014-2019)

6. Lost (2004-2010)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. Narcos (2015-2017)

9. The Crown (2016-)

10. Sense8 (2015-2018)

Juliana Abaúnza

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

3. Fleabag (2016-2019)

4. Mad Men (2007-2015)

5. The Americans (2013-2018)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

8. Hannibal (2013-2015)

9. The Good Place (2016-2020)

10. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

