Estas son las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI, según BBC

1) “Hay unas series míticas, como Mad men o Breaking bad, que muchos no se atreven a no poner en su lista”.

Castro comenta que el contacto se hizo desde hace un año a través de correo electrónico. “Debíamos escribir cuáles eran nuestras 10 series favoritas , con parámetros como que hubieran sido estrenadas a partir del 2000 (por eso no estuvo Los Soprano) y no mostrarlas a nadie”. Ya en el pasado había participado en selecciones similares “para resolver cuál era la película no hablada en inglés más importante del siglo o las películas dirigidas por mujeres”.

Así mismo, comenta que cada vez se ven más las series de nicho, que se enfocan en un público específico “están haciendo series pendientes de los targets que crean los publicistas, y no de los deseos de los creadores ”.

Samuel Castro, uno de los críticos colombianos invitados , respecto a las series declara que hay una masificación y que se han convertido en el formato por excelencia . Sin embargo, destaca que al ser tan masivos “ha hecho que se corran menos riesgos , que haya cada vez más series que van por lo seguro o por lo poíticamente correcto. Yo no sé si hoy alguien le diría que sí a un personaje odioso como House o a un machista como Donald Draper de Mad Men”.

La lista completa es la siguiente:

1 The Wire (2002-2008)

2 Mad Men (2007-2015)

3 Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4 Fleabag (2016-2019)

5 Juego de Tronos (2011-2019)

6 Podría destruirte (2020)

7 The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8 The Americans (2013-2018)

9 The Office (versión británica) (2001-2003)

10 Succession (2018-)

11 BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12 A dos metros bajo tierra (2001-2005)

13 Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14 Atlanta (2016-)

15 Chernobyl (2019)

16 The Crown (2016-)

17 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18 Deadwood (2004-2006)

19 Perdidos (2004-2010)

20 The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21 Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22 Black Mirror (2011-)

23 Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24 Veep (2012-2019)

25 Sherlock (2010-2017)

26 Watchmen (2019)

27 Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28 Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29 Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30 Girls (2012-2017)

31 True Detective (2014-2019)

32 Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33 The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34 The Bridge (2011-2018)

35 Fargo (2014-)

36 Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

36 Band of Brothers (2001)

38 El cuento de la criada (2017-)

39 The Office (versión americana) (2005-2013)

40 Borgen (2010-2022)

41 Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

42 Peep Show (2003-2015)

43 La casa de papel (2017-2021)

44 Community (2009-2015)

45 The Good Fight (2017-)

46 Homeland (2011-2020)

47 Anatomía de Grey (2005-)

48 Inside No 9 (2014-)

49 The Bureau (2015-)

50 Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51 Small Axe (2020)

52 This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53 Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54 Happy Valley (2014-)

55 The Shield (2002-2008)

56 The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57 The Young Pope (2016)

58 Dark (2017-2020)

59 The Underground Railroad (2021)

60 House of Cards (2013-2018)

61 Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62 The Good Place (2016-2020)

62 Pose (2018-2021)

64 Detectorists (2014-2017)

65 Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66 Mare of Easttown (2021)

67 RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)

68 Stranger Things (2016-)

69 24 (2001-2010)

70 Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71 Enlightened (2011-2013)

72 Las chicas Gilmore (2000-2007)

73 Planeta Tierra (2006)

74 Utopia (2013-2014)

75 Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76 Rick y Morty (2013-)

77 American Crime Story (2016-)

78 The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79 Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80 House (2004-2012)

81 OJ: Made in America (2016)

82 Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83 Insecure (2016-2021)

84 Normal People (2020)

84 Narcos (2015-2017)

86 How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87 The Comeback (2005-2014)

88 The OA (2016-2019)

89 Dexter (2006-2013)

90 It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91 Westworld (2016-)

92 Show Me a Hero (2015)

93 Treme (2010-2013)

94 Louie (2010-2015)

95 Luther (2010-2019)

96 Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97 Hannibal (2013-2015)

98 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99 Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100 Gambito de dama (2020)