<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

Los protagonistas de Friends despidieron al “séptimo amigo”

  • James Michael Tyler interpretó al administrador del café al que iban los personajes de la serie. FOTO
    James Michael Tyler interpretó al administrador del café al que iban los personajes de la serie. FOTO
Entretenimiento
Televisión
Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado hace 6 horas

Con emotivos mensajes, llenos de gratitud y recuerdos, el elenco principal de la serie Friends lamentó la muerte de su compañero James Michael Tyler, que era conocido como el séptimo “amigo”.

Courteney Cox, que interpretó a Mónica, subió en su cuenta en Instagram subió una foto de Tyler acompañada por el mensaje: “El tamaño de la gratitud que trajiste a la habitación y mostraste todos los días en el set es el tamaño de la gratitud que tengo por haberte conocido. Descansa en paz James”.

Por su parte, Jennifer Aniston (Mónica) también aprovechó para mandarle un emotivo mensaje de despedida a su compañero.

“Friends no habría sido lo mismo sin ti. Gracias por la risa que trajiste al programa y a todas nuestras vidas. Te extrañaremos mucho”, escribió la actriz en sus redes sociales.

Matt LeBlanc, el popular Joey, subió en Instagram una foto con una escena de Friends en la que aparece acompañado por Tyler, en el Central Perk, la cafetería a la que iban los protagonistas.

“Nos reímos mucho amigo. Se te extrañará. RIP mi amigo”, fue el mensaje de LeBlan.

Otro de los actores que expresó su pesar y admiración por la memoria de James Michael Tyler, fue David Schwimmer (Ross).

“James, gracias por interpretar un papel tan maravilloso e inolvidable en Friends y por ser un caballero de gran corazón y por todos lados fuera de la pantalla. Te extrañaremos, amigo. #JamesMichaelTyler”, es el mensaje que usó, acompañado por una foto del fallecido actor.

En el mismo sentido se manifestó Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) con el texto “James Michael Tyler, te extrañaremos. Gracias por estar ahí para todos nosotros. #jamesmichealtyler”.

Su personaje apareció en unos 150 episodios a lo largo de las 10 temporadas de la famosa serie de la década de 1990, dirigiendo sarcásticamente Central Perk -el café al que iban los otros personajes- y suspirando por Rachel, que interpretaba Jennifer Aniston.

Tylor apareció en unos 150 episodios a lo largo de las 10 temporadas de Friends, era el administrador de Central Perk, el café al que asistían los protagonista. Era un eterno enamorado de Rachel, que interpretaba Jennifer Aniston.

Falleció el domingo, en su casa de Los Ángeles tras luchar contra un cáncer de la próstata que le diagnosticaron en 2018, según un representante.

Siga las noticias de EL COLOMBIANO desde Google News

Porque entre varios ojos vemos más, queremos construir una mejor web para ustedes. Los invitamos a reportar errores de contenido, ortografía, puntuación y otras que consideren pertinentes. (*)

 
¿CUÁL ES EL ERROR?*
 
¿CÓMO LO ESCRIBIRÍA USTED?
 
INGRESE SUS DATOS PERSONALES *
 
Correo electrónico
 
Acepto términos y condiciones
LOS CAMPOS MARCADOS CON * SON OBLIGATORIOS

Datos extra, información confidencial y pistas para avanzar en nuestras investigaciones. Usted puede hacer parte de la construcción de nuestro contenido. Los invitamos a ampliar la información de este tema.

 
RESERVAMOS LA IDENTIDAD DE NUESTRAS FUENTES *
 
 
INGRESE SUS DATOS PERSONALES *
 
Correo electrónico
 
Teléfono
 
Acepto términos y condiciones
LOS CAMPOS MARCADOS CON * SON OBLIGATORIOS

Los protagonistas de Friends despidieron al “séptimo amigo”

  • James Michael Tyler interpretó al administrador del café al que iban los personajes de la serie. FOTO
    James Michael Tyler interpretó al administrador del café al que iban los personajes de la serie. FOTO
Entretenimiento
Televisión
Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado hace 6 horas

¡Lo logró! Frank Martínez pasó a la final de Master Chef Celebrity

  • Frank Martínez, segundo finalista de Master Chef Celebrity. FOTO Cortesía
    Frank Martínez, segundo finalista de Master Chef Celebrity. FOTO Cortesía
Entretenimiento
Televisión
Juan Alcaraz | Publicado el 24 de octubre de 2021
Juan Alcaraz

Periodista. Hago preguntas para entender la realidad. Curioso, muy curioso. Creo en el poder de las historias para intentar comprender la vida.

Estas son las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI, según BBC

  • La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
    La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
Entretenimiento
Televisión
Series
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021

Contexto de la Noticia

Samuel Castro

1. Mad Men (2007-2015)

2. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

3. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

4. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017-)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. House (2004-2012)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. The Ministry of Time (2015-)

9. This is Us (2016-)

10. Lost (2004-2010)

Andrés Hoyos

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Years and Years (2019)

3. The IT Crowd (2006-2013)

4. Mr Robot (2015-2019)

5. The Shield (2002-2008)

6. Shameless (UK) (2004-2013)

7. Chernobyl (2019)

8. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

9. Fargo (2014-)

10. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

Diana Ospina

1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

2. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

3. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

4. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

5. True Detective (2014-2019)

6. Lost (2004-2010)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. Narcos (2015-2017)

9. The Crown (2016-)

10. Sense8 (2015-2018)

Juliana Abaúnza

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

3. Fleabag (2016-2019)

4. Mad Men (2007-2015)

5. The Americans (2013-2018)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

8. Hannibal (2013-2015)

9. The Good Place (2016-2020)

10. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Lo que debe saber para el estreno de Arcane

  • Jinx será una de las protagonistas de Arcane, luchará para reencontrarse con VI su hermana Foto: Cortesía
    Jinx será una de las protagonistas de Arcane, luchará para reencontrarse con VI su hermana Foto: Cortesía
Computadores
Videojuegos
Series
Netflix
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 21 de octubre de 2021
Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Especial | Game of Thrones: El final ha llegado

  • Especial | Game of Thrones: El final ha llegado
Publicado el 12 de abril de 2019
Notas de la sección
Los protagonistas de Friends despidieron al “séptimo amigo”