La declaración de Alec Baldwin y su premonitorio tuit de 2017

Cine
Homicidio
Miguel Bernal | Publicado hace 8 horas

El reconocido actor Alec Baldwin disparó una pistola de utilería y mató a la directora de fotografía Halyna Hutchins durante un rodaje de la película western Rust en Nuevo México, en Estados Unidos. Tras los hechos ocurridos el actor expresó el dolor en sus redes sociales.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, que comparte con la Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation, que dirige con su esposa, el actor de 63 años dijo que "no hay palabras para expresar mi tristeza y conmoción ante el trágico accidente que arrebató la vida de Halyna Hutchins, una mujer, madre y compañera profundamente admirada por todos nosotros. Estoy cooperando con la investigación para saber cómo ocurrió esta tragedia" y después agregó en la misma cuenta “estoy en contacto con su esposo, ofreciéndole apoyo a él y a su familia. Mi corazón está roto por su esposo, su hijo y por todas las personas que conocieron y quisieron a Halyna”.

De igual forma, otro tuit suyo se ha vuelto viral, se le considera premonitorio de lo sucedido en el set, en él Baldwin dice “me pregunto cómo se debe sentir matar injustamente a alguien”. El mensaje en cuestión fue publicado en septiembre de 2017 junto a una noticia sobre el asesinato de una mujer a manos de un policía de Huntington Beach, California.

Quién era la víctima

La directora de fotografía nació en 1979 en Ucrania, se crió en una base militar soviética ubicada en el Círculo Polar Ártico, según se lee en su propio sitio web. Se graduó en la Universidad Nacional de Kiev como Periodista Internacional y ejerció en producciones documentales británicas, antes de dar el salto al cine.

Eventualmente se interesó por el cine, se trasladó a Estados Unidos, se inscribió en el American Film Institute, se graduó en 2015 y comenzó su carrera en el mundo cinematográfico, llegando, cuatro años después, a ser seleccionada por la revista American Cinematographer como una de las estrellas ascendentes del gremio. Algunas de las producciones en las que participó fueron ‘Snowbound’ (2017), ‘Darlin’ (2019), ‘Archenemy’ (2020) y ‘Blindfire’ (2020), esta última fuera elogiada en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Houston 2020.

Alec Baldwin disparó una pistola de utilería que mató a la directora de fotografía Halyna Hutchins Foto: AFP

Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

