Prográmese este fin de semana, eventos musicales para todos los gustos

  • El inglés Robin O´Neill, candidato a director titular de Filarmed, es uno de los que actuará este fin de semana en una actividad gratuita. FOTO Donaldo Zuluaga
    El inglés Robin O´Neill, candidato a director titular de Filarmed, es uno de los que actuará este fin de semana en una actividad gratuita. FOTO Donaldo Zuluaga
Por Miguel Bernal | Publicado hace 7 horas

Salsa, música clásica, música en vivo mientras se proyecta una película y una maratón de piano son algunas de las actividades que tienen a la música como protagonista este fin de semana. Una agenda para compartir.

Proyección de la película La inhumana con música en vivo
¿Qué es? La primera presentación que se hará en la ciudad del Bogotá International Film Festival (BIFF). Se proyectará el clásico del cine francés La Inhumana, que fue una película disruptiva en los años 20 por su estética con estilo Art Deco, que se caracteriza por sus líneas fuertes y marcadas.

¿Dónde? Teatro Metropolitano

¿Cuándo? Sábado 23 de octubre a las 5:00 p.m.

¿Cuánto vale? Boletas a $20.000, $40.000 y $50.000

+ Información: www.teatrometropolitano.com

¿Por qué ir? Hace parte del BIFF y es un clásico del cine mudo que será presentado con un concierto en vivo, una banda sonora especialmente diseñada por la Asociación colombiana de compositores de Música para Cine, Mucine, para esta ocasión. Será interpretada, en los segmentos sinfónicos, por la Orquesta Sinfónica de Eafit. María Linares, una de las fundadoras de Mucine, cuenta que para la composición de la música primero realizaron un análisis de la película y lo dividieron por bloques, se definieron segmentos con orquesta, otros con música electrónica y unos terceros en los que se combinaran estos dos estilos. La Inhumana fue una película de culto en la Francia en su época por su visual y estética, llaman la atención por ser diferentes, más teatrales que en una película tradicional, incluso hoy en día. Además, el Teatro Metropolitano cuenta con experiencia en la proyección de películas con música en vivo, ya lo han hecho en el pasado con El Chico, de Charles Chaplin; El Maquinista de la general, de Buster Keaton, entre otros.

Pinatón, una maratón para los amantes del piano
¿Qué es? La oportunidad de hacer parte de un recorrido de 24 horas escuchando interpretaciones de piano de todos los estilos y géneros. Se busca que las personas conozcan mejor ese instrumento.

¿Dónde? Carrera 10 #12-130 Retorno 6 Vía Las Palmas, en la sede de Musicreando.

¿Cuándo? Desde el sábado 23 de octubre, a las 12:00 m hasta el domingo 24 12:00 m.

¿Cuánto vale? Entrada gratuita, se recibe aporte voluntario.

+ Información: www.musicreando.com

¿Por qué ir? Podrá escuchar diferentes estilos, corrientes y géneros como clásica, jazz, incluso boleros y tangos, interpretados por músicos de todas las academias de la ciudad, así como por los invitados especiales como Teresita Gómez, Blanca Uribe, Andrés Gómez Bravo, Leslie Wander Berrío, Octavio Giraldo, Julio César Sierra, Esteban Giraldo, Sebastián Cano. Así mismo, en las habitaciones inferiores de la edificación, de manera simultánea, habrá talleres de formación y recitales especiales para niños con proyección de caricaturas de Tom y Jerry que serán proyectadas y musicalizadas en vivo, la maratón de concierto será en la azotea. Una de las miembros fundadoras de Musicreando, Lina Zuluaga, cuenta que la idea viene de México, de la música Nadia Arce, quien realiza un evento similar en la capital del país azteca. En 2019 Musicreando realizó la primera edición en la ciudad y tuvo una buena acogida, logró cumplir con el objetivo de las 24 horas ininterrumpidas. Zuluaga afirma que esperan que este año puedan lograrlo de nuevo.

Concierto de boleros con un buen propósito
¿Qué es? Un concierto con boleros clásicos que además tiene el propósito de recaudar fondos para apoyar a La Casita de Nicolás.

¿Dónde? Teatro Metropolitano

¿Cuándo? Domingo 24 a las 11:00 a.m.

¿Cuánto vale? Entrada libre con aforo limitado, debe comprarse una boleta en el teatro previamente con una donación que será entregada como beneficio a La Casita de Nicolás.

+ Información 232 28 58

¿Por qué ir? Contarán con la presencia de la Camerata Jaibaná y los solistas Mónica Zuluaga, Pablo Briceño, Wilfer Vanegas, Jorge Estupiñan, Jaime Chávez, Hugo Martínez, Juan David Osorio y Juan Alberto Osorio, quienes interpretarán canciones reconocidas como Sabor a mí, Amor de mis amores, Bésame mucho, entre otras.

El reencuentro de Son de Cali
¿Qué es? Un concierto para los más fanáticos de la salsa, con dos veteranos, Son de Cali, deseosos de celebrar su reencuentro con buena música.

¿Dónde? City hall El Rodeo

¿Cuándo? Sábado 7:00 P.M.

¿Cuánto vale? Boletas desde $115.000

+ Información www.latiquetera.com

¿Por qué ir? Después de casi diez años separados, el legendario dueto Son de Cali, compuesto por Willy García y Javier Vázquez, se reencuentran para hacer una gira llena música y energía. En su paso por Medellín su presentación contará con invitados especiales como Michel el Buenón, Bazil, Grupo Galé y Nacho Acero. Promete ser una noche llena de movimiento, baile y nostalgia.

Música clásica en la vecindad
¿Qué es? Filarmed recorre Medellín buscando reencontrar a las personas con la música clásica tras la pandemia, ahora llegan al Barrio Perpetuo Socorro.

¿Dónde? Feria La Vecindad- Perpetuo Socorro

¿Cuánto vale? Entrada libre con inscripción

+ Información www.filarmed.org/events/

¿Por qué ir? Concierto bajo la batuta de Robin O´Neill (Inglaterra), candidato a director titular de Filarmed, quien hizo los arreglos de las obras que se presentarán. Como él mismo dice “el público que regresa a los conciertos en vivo para escuchar buena música, enriquecerá mucho más sus vidas y quedará en sus recuerdos para siempre, porque les traerá de vuelta la alegría que se había perdido durante el confinamiento. ¡Qué la música sane el mundo!”.

Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

