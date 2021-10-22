Dos libros recomendados que son de premio

La hora gris, de Eduardo Otálora. Fondo de Cultura Económica. 112 páginas.

Oímos —y leemos— a menudo que en literatura algo importante sucede cuando un autor o autora crean un mundo. «Un universo narrativo propio», es la frase común, y con ello se hace referencia a una obra literaria en la que la verosimilitud es tal que el lector llega a considerar seriamente que, eso que lee y sabe que es ficción, podría ser verdad. O que al menos podría haber ocurrido en algún lugar. O que podría llegar a ocurrir.

Lograr el tal mundo propio en efecto es un triunfo.

Ahora, para que suceda deben pasar varias cosas. Primero, la creación de un escenario. Es decir, una geografía que aunque es imaginaria tiene sus leyes físicas y ambientales y climáticas —el ejemplo didáctico y que a todos nos sirve es Macondo, un lugar en donde llueve por meses sin pausa y lo creemos—. Y además, por supuesto, hay que inventar unos personajes para que le escenifiquen al lector un drama, que a al larga es de lo que se trata la literatura.

Hay más: un lenguaje. De qué manera hablan y se expresan esos personajes; cómo nombran las cosas, qué palabras usan, cómo se llaman entre ellos. Y qué acciones hacen. Tal vez existan más variables, pero quedémonos con estas. El caso es que si todo lo anterior está bien hecho nos tragaremos el anzuelo y, para usar otra frase común a libros, quedaremos «enganchados».

En La hora gris sucede tal cual. Para más gracia el autor no solo crea —y recrea— un mundo sino tres, pues la novela está formada por una trilogía de capítulos largos, en apariencia inconexos pues suceden en geografías diferentes y con personajes disímiles, pero que al final el lector descubre que son el antes, el durante y el después de la historia total. ¿Que es cuál? El fin del mundo.

En la primera parte una masa de nubes negras desata algo muy parecido a una pandemia —ojo: la novela fue escrita antes de 2020— que obliga a la gente a intentar encontrar refugio en una misteriosa torre, donde justamente tiene lugar la segunda historia —¿cuántos años después? ¿Un siglo? ¿Tres mil años?— en la que una humanidad irreconocible experimenta un orden social cruel, distópico, sangriento y humillante. El tercer capítulo es la agonía del último remanente de lo que alguna vez fueron los humanos y su mundo. La degradación total.

La hora gris, creo, encajaría en el género de la ciencia ficción al que tan poco se lanzan los autores en Colombia, y eso sería otro mérito. Y si bien los premios no son garantía de nada —a lo sumo de que a alguien le gustó algo— este libro ganó en 2019 el Premio Nacional de Novela Ciudad de Bogotá.

Trozo para lectores: «La gran máquina huele horrible. Además, entra muy poco aire para todos los que estamos ahí apretujados. Donde me toca a mí es muy estrecho, a duras penas logró alzar la cabeza para tomar un poco de aire cada vez que se levanta el buen-varón sobre el que me siento. Alrededor tengo no sé a cuántos buenos-varones y buenas-hembras moviéndose, cada uno haciendo lo suyo. Es imposible contarnos en este amasijo».