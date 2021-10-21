<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

Pérez Reverte presenta una nueva novela, El italiano

  Arturo Pérez Reverte es buzo desde los 17 años, mientras investigaba para este libro hizo inmersiones nocturnas en el mediterráneo Foto: Archivo
    Arturo Pérez Reverte es buzo desde los 17 años, mientras investigaba para este libro hizo inmersiones nocturnas en el mediterráneo Foto: Archivo
Libros
Miguel Bernal | Publicado hace 12 horas

En plena Segunda Guerra Mundial, la marina británica se enfrenta en Gibraltar a un equipo de buzos italianos que se dedican a derribar sus naves en las noches. Una mañana, una librera española encuentra en la costa a uno de esos buzos, pero el encuentro cambiará su vida y el amor será sólo parte de una peligrosa aventura. Esa es la historia de El Italiano la más reciente novela de Arturo Pérez Reverte, que se lanzó el 21 de septiembre en España y que está próxima a llegar a las librerías latinoamericanas.

Esta historia nació hace muchos años, contó Pérez Reverte en una rueda de prensa en la que estuvo presente EL COLOMBIANO. Cuando era pequeño y salían del cine con su padre este le dijo que en la guerra hubo italianos muy valientes y le narró por encima los acontecimientos que cuenta en el libro. Desde entonces la tuvo tan presente en su cabeza, que con el pasar de los años, con viajes que realizaba a Italia compraba un libro diferente que tocara el tema de los buzos y ahora tiene una colección de más de 100 libros sobre el tema que le sirvieron como referencia e investigación cuando sintió que ya era momento de hacer la novela.

Así mismo, otro de sus referentes fueron las obras de literatura clásica de lo que él llama la Mediterránea, la que considera su verdadera nación, “mi patria es el Mediterráneo”, dice. Ese espacio difuso que bordea el mar con el mismo nombre y que incluye por extensión cultural a Hispanoamérica, comparten alimentos como el vino, materiales como el mármol, una tradición filosófica que nació en Grecia y una literatura rica que incluye a la Odisea y a la Eneida, obras que son referenciadas en la novela.

Algunos ejemplos de las referencias literarias son el nombre griego de Elena Arbués, la protagonista, quien encuentra a su héroe herido en la playa, haciendo alusión a un pasaje de la Odisea cuando Nausícaa, hija del rey feacio Alcínoo, encuentra a Ulises. También su perro se llama Argos como el del rey de Ítaca que lo despidió cachorro cuando se iba para la guerra de Troya y lo recibe anciano para morir en sus brazos. De igual forma el italiano recibe el nombre de Teseo, una referencia al héroe griego que venció al Minotauro, se enfrentó a centauros y se convirtió en rey de Atenas.

Experiencia en el mar

Pérez Reverte es buzo desde finales de los años 70 e incluso su hija trabaja en ese oficio, por ese motivo como parte de su investigación se sumergió en las noches, “en la oscuridad fría”, en los lugares que mencionaban aquellos soldados italianos durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial en sus reportes para entender lo más posible cómo se sentían en esas misiones.

Durante la investigación, su proceso con los lugares, cuenta, es como si utilizara Photoshop en los paisajes, elimina los que no le interesan, los detalles que no son tan importantes, o, como en este caso, que no concuerdan con el contexto histórico. Así lo hizo en el mar y luego en tierra, en los peñascos de Gibraltar.

Estructura y tono

Al tener a una protagonista femenina, Elena Arbués, dice sonriente Pérez Reverte, la novela realmente debería llamarse La Librera porque es ella la que mueve la historia, la que trae las imágenes y las palabras bonitas, la que con su imaginación y sus lecturas va dándole un tono más literario a una situación y a un personaje como Teseo que en el mundo real, o bajo la mirada de otra persona, no serían heroicos, serían personas normales. Ella es la que da tono a la historia.

Para la estructura quiso probar algo nuevo. Normalmente desconfía de las historias de amor con final feliz, porque considera que son demasiado idílicas, pero en este caso quería contar una historia clásica en ese sentido, pero hizo un giro y desde el principio le revela al lector que los dos, Elena y Teseo, terminarán juntos, “el reto era interesar al lector en el cómo”, menciona y luego agrega “cuando un escritor se empieza a repetir, a usar las mismas fórmulas, está muerto”.

Cuenta además que con este libro logró cumplir lo que le había prometido a su editora cuando se lo propuso y por eso durante el tiempo que trabajaron ajustando la novela se pudo desprender de ella y empezar con la siguiente. Contó que para él el problema no es la hoja en blanco, es la falta de tiempo para escribir todas las historias que tiene en la cabeza.

Al final, confiesa: “Quiero contar historias buenas, no quiero mejorar el mundo con mis novelas”.

Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Siga las noticias de EL COLOMBIANO desde Google News

