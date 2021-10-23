<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

Repercusiones del caso Carmen Mola: ¿hoy escriben más las mujeres?

  • Foto Daniel Thomas / Unsplash
    Foto Daniel Thomas / Unsplash
Cultura
Literatura
Arte
Tendencias
Por Laura Franco Salazar | Publicado hace 8 horas

Mercadeo, creatividad o simple azar pueden esconderse tras los escándalos literarios. La producción debe trascenderlos.

Los papeles se cambiaron: el sexo masculino escondido tras el sexo femenino y no al revés. La escritora Carmen Mola era en realidad tres hombres. El anuncio lo hicieron a propósito de la recepción del Premio Planeta de este año que otorgó 990.000 euros, es decir, más de 4.000 millones de pesos.

Lo ocurrido podría haberse tratado de una estrategia de marketing o publicidad, señala el filósofo y escritor David Gil Alzate, “puede ser todo un proyecto publicitario, ocurre con grandes premios como ese, probablemente ya esperaban el efecto que ha tenido la noticia. Para una editorial es importante en término de números que haya ventas, que se hable del libro, que aparezca en titulares”.

Si efectivamente ese era su objetivo, lo lograron. El caso de Carmen Mola ha motivado, sobre todo en Europa, discusiones en torno a los espacios que ocupan actualmente las mujeres, que como se vio, pueden ser fácilmente ocupados de nuevo por hombres.

“Si miramos con detenimiento, en la época actual se está valorando la escritura de las mujeres”, dice Alejandra Toro, docente y jefe del pregrado en Literatura de la Universidad Eafit, haciendo un paralelo comparativo con lo que ocurría en épocas anteriores. “Coyunturalmente puede ser una estrategia de ellos, en todo caso no es tampoco una novedad y tampoco debería malinterpretarse, a veces también se trata de encontrar un camino expresivo”.

Antes era al contrario

El arte existe bajo una premisa clave, la libertad. Sin embargo, no siempre fue así, menos para las mujeres. Entre los siglos XIX y XX los seudónimos fueron recurrentes sobre todo entre quienes, a pesar de tener sexo femenino, escribían, pintaban, eran artistas o intelectuales, actividades y oficios impensables para las mujeres de la época, quienes debían permanecer en el espacio privado y familiar, cediendo el reconocimiento público a los hombres.

Amantine Dupin, la novelista francesa, firmó sus obras bajo el nombre de George Sand; la inglesa Mary Ann Evans fue George Eliot, y Charlotte, Anne y Emily Brontë, usaron los seudónimos de Currer, Acton y Ellis Bell. “Claramente ha habido discriminación porque no se las publicaba como mujeres”, reitera María Mercedes Andrade, docente del Departamento de Humanidades y Literatura de la Universidad de los Andes. “Sin embargo, eso ha venido cambiando en años recientes, el mercado se ha abierto. Por eso que los hombres que siempre han tenido el privilegio de ser publicados (sin tener que preocuparse por su sexo) utilicen un seudónimo de mujer ahora, puede parecer oportunista”.

Si bien el panorama no es igual al de hace dos siglos, basta con visitar algunas librerías para confirmar que las autoras siguen siendo pocas. “Las mujeres escritoras todavía somos menos”, puntualiza Andrade.

¿Éxito según el sexo?

A raíz de lo ocurrido con Mola, muchos otros casos han salido a la luz pública. El escritor Sergi Puertas, en entrevista con el diario El Confidencial de España (2021), narró cómo después de haber enviado sus manuscritos a varias editoriales solo fue tenido en cuenta cuando usó un seudónimo femenino. Su obra publicada no había tenido mucho éxito y por eso ya estaba “fichado” por las editoriales. De manera premeditada eligió firmar como mujer. “Casi todos los profesionales del mundillo con los que he conversado al respecto certifican off the record lo que es un secreto a voces: que hoy día se da preferencia a las autoras”, dijo.

Es, sin duda, una afirmación poco popular. Para Gil, Andrade y Toro no es algo tan categórico, la realidad no es que se publiquen más mujeres que hombres, afirman, “hay que evitar caer en la ‘exotización’ de la mujer, no escribimos por ser mujeres, escribimos por ser inteligentes, porque tenemos algo que decir”, dice María López, docente de la Maestría en Literatura de la UPB.

Finalmente, para el docente Gil, la discusión literaria (no de marketing) debe estar mucho más allá de eso, debe estar enfocada en la obra.

Publicar bajo la firma de una mujer no va a garantizar que una obra sea exitosa. Una escritora puede tener éxito con su primer libro y otra no, independientemente de su sexo, en tanto también está el talento, la suerte, la acogida.

“Preguntarse si ahora es más rentable publicar como mujer es ceder ante una discusión de género que podría verse deformada en el marco de la discusión literaria. Es más oportuno pensar en términos de la obra misma”, expresa Gil. El contenido literario, la estructura, la propuesta estética, la historia, todo al margen del nombre que firma.

Escribir sobre otros

En el caso Mola no solo hay tres hombres tras el nombre de una mujer, también hay tres hombres desarrollando a uno de sus principales personajes, Elena, una detective en Madrid.

Los escritores actúan y escriben siempre sobre personajes que no son necesariamente ellos mismos. “Yo valoro mucho la sinceridad en la literatura, que el autor tenga algo por decir”, puntualiza la docente Toro. “Tener un personaje que no es como uno no significa que no haya sinceridad, eventualmente puedes ponerle tus valores e inquietudes”.

Lo vital puede reducirse al hecho de ser humanos, ahí hay inevitablemente un punto de sinceridad. Sin embargo, al hablar de poblaciones históricamente vulnerables como mujeres (siendo hombre), homosexuales (siendo heterosexual) o minorías étnicas (siendo blanco), hay que ser precavido y por lo menos comprender esas otras experiencias, acercarse a esas realidades a través de la investigación. “Si uno lo hace desde una perspectiva de respeto, comprensión de la dimensión humana, es completamente válido, de hecho es algo que puede enriquecer al autor”, añade López.

No toda obra artística debe ser entonces autorreferencial, es posible acercarse a otros universos y comprenderlos a través de un proceso investigativo, con testimonios de primera mano y fuentes documentales. La literatura es un ejercicio de ficción. “Todos los escritores escribimos sobre otro que no somos, casi que hay que ser un actor para encarnar otras pieles y ser creíble, verosímil”, comenta Gil.

“Madame Bovary soy yo”, dicen algunos que dijo Flaubert. Al escribir sobre esa mujer de un pueblo francés, en realidad estaba escribiendo sobre sí mismo. “Hay exigencias éticas que son importantes, pretender hablar por una minoría ética, por ejemplo, es problemático. Sin embargo, siempre se habla de uno a través de otros. Son dilemas que atraviesan siempre a la escritura”, concluye Andrade.

Pensar una literatura en la que solo las mujeres escriban sobre mujeres y los hombres solo de hombres empobrecería el ejercicio artístico. “Tú puedes hacer tu propia representación y los demás entrar a cuestionarte”

Contexto de la Noticia

radiografía UN MISTERIO SIN RESOLVER

Muchas Carmen Mola han existido a lo largo de la historia. En Europa, uno de los casos contemporáneos más populares es el de la escritora Elena Ferrante, autora de la saga “Dos amigas”. En 2016, tras una investigación periodística (criticada por violar la intimidad y el anonimato) sentenció que tras el nombre se ocultaba la traductora Anita Raja. Sin embargo, en un estudio posterior (2017), un software de inteligencia artificial comparó el uso de recursos estilísticos y apuntó otra posibilidad: que el autor fuera el novelista Domenico Starnone, marido de Raja.

Laura Franco Salazar

Periodista convencida de la función social de su profesión, de la importancia del apoyo mutuo, la educación y el arte.

Siga las noticias de EL COLOMBIANO desde Google News

Porque entre varios ojos vemos más, queremos construir una mejor web para ustedes. Los invitamos a reportar errores de contenido, ortografía, puntuación y otras que consideren pertinentes. (*)

 
¿CUÁL ES EL ERROR?*
 
¿CÓMO LO ESCRIBIRÍA USTED?
 
INGRESE SUS DATOS PERSONALES *
 
Correo electrónico
 
Acepto términos y condiciones
LOS CAMPOS MARCADOS CON * SON OBLIGATORIOS

Datos extra, información confidencial y pistas para avanzar en nuestras investigaciones. Usted puede hacer parte de la construcción de nuestro contenido. Los invitamos a ampliar la información de este tema.

 
RESERVAMOS LA IDENTIDAD DE NUESTRAS FUENTES *
 
 
INGRESE SUS DATOS PERSONALES *
 
Correo electrónico
 
Teléfono
 
Acepto términos y condiciones
LOS CAMPOS MARCADOS CON * SON OBLIGATORIOS

Repercusiones del caso Carmen Mola: ¿hoy escriben más las mujeres?

  • Foto Daniel Thomas / Unsplash
    Foto Daniel Thomas / Unsplash
Cultura
Literatura
Arte
Tendencias
Por Laura Franco Salazar | Publicado hace 8 horas

Contexto de la Noticia

radiografía UN MISTERIO SIN RESOLVER

Muchas Carmen Mola han existido a lo largo de la historia. En Europa, uno de los casos contemporáneos más populares es el de la escritora Elena Ferrante, autora de la saga “Dos amigas”. En 2016, tras una investigación periodística (criticada por violar la intimidad y el anonimato) sentenció que tras el nombre se ocultaba la traductora Anita Raja. Sin embargo, en un estudio posterior (2017), un software de inteligencia artificial comparó el uso de recursos estilísticos y apuntó otra posibilidad: que el autor fuera el novelista Domenico Starnone, marido de Raja.

Laura Franco Salazar

Periodista convencida de la función social de su profesión, de la importancia del apoyo mutuo, la educación y el arte.

Prográmese este fin de semana, eventos musicales para todos los gustos

  • El inglés Robin O´Neill, candidato a director titular de Filarmed, es uno de los que actuará este fin de semana en una actividad gratuita. FOTO Donaldo Zuluaga
    El inglés Robin O´Neill, candidato a director titular de Filarmed, es uno de los que actuará este fin de semana en una actividad gratuita. FOTO Donaldo Zuluaga
Cultura
Música
Entretenimiento
Eventos
Por Miguel Bernal | Publicado hace 17 minutos
Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

¿Cómo se evitan los accidentes con armas en las películas?

  • En el set de la película Rust ocurrió el accidente que involucra al actor Alec Baldwin. Imagen de video tomada del set. Foto del actor: Efe.
    En el set de la película Rust ocurrió el accidente que involucra al actor Alec Baldwin. Imagen de video tomada del set. Foto del actor: Efe.
  • ¿Cómo se evitan los accidentes con armas en las películas?
  • Brandon Lee tenía 28 años cuando falleció. FOTO Getty
    Brandon Lee tenía 28 años cuando falleció. FOTO Getty
  • En Viajeros se vio este actor en la televisión nacional. FOTO Getty
    En Viajeros se vio este actor en la televisión nacional. FOTO Getty
  • En pleno rodaje de esta cinta murió un técnico, en la imagen el actor Heath Ledgar quien murió meses después de terminada la grabación. FOTO Cortesía
    En pleno rodaje de esta cinta murió un técnico, en la imagen el actor Heath Ledgar quien murió meses después de terminada la grabación. FOTO Cortesía
  • Y como estos casos hay otras tragedias con los dobles de riesgo. FOTO Cortesía
    Y como estos casos hay otras tragedias con los dobles de riesgo. FOTO Cortesía
Cultura
Cine
Por Claudia Arango Holguín | Publicado hace 8 horas

Contexto de la Noticia

PARA SABER MÁS las declaraciones de alec baldwin

El actor de 63 años escribió: "No hay palabras para expresar mi tristeza y conmoción ante el trágico accidente que arrebató la vida de Halyna Hutchins, una mujer, madre y compañera profundamente admirada por todos nosotros. Estoy cooperando con la investigación para saber cómo ocurrió esta tragedia", indicó el actor en Twitter y añadió luego en otro trino: “"Mi corazón esta roto por su marido, por su hijo y por todos los que conocían y querían a Halyna”.

Por el momento, las autoridades descartan presentar cargos criminales y están entrevistando al equipo del filme con el fin de esclarecer los hechos.

La compañía encargada del rodaje, en el que Baldwin ejerce como protagonista y productor, emitió un escrito que decía que el equipo completo se encuentra ”devastado” por lo sucedido y se comprometió a ofrecer ayuda psicológica a las personas relacionadas con la filmación, que se suspenderá de manera indefinida.

Claudia Arango Holguín

Periodista, presentadora y locutora. Fui DJ de radio, reportera de televisión y ahora disfruto el ejercicio de escribir a diario. Melómana, cinéfila y seriéfila.

La declaración de Alec Baldwin y su premonitorio tuit de 2017

  • La declaración de Alec Baldwin y su premonitorio tuit de 2017
"
Cine
Homicidio
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021
Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Las duras imágenes de Alec Baldwin tras matar a mujer en rodaje

  • FOTO EFE
    FOTO EFE
"
Homicidio
AFP | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021

Estas son las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI, según BBC

  • La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
    La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
Entretenimiento
Televisión
Series
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021

Contexto de la Noticia

Samuel Castro

1. Mad Men (2007-2015)

2. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

3. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

4. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017-)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. House (2004-2012)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. The Ministry of Time (2015-)

9. This is Us (2016-)

10. Lost (2004-2010)

Andrés Hoyos

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Years and Years (2019)

3. The IT Crowd (2006-2013)

4. Mr Robot (2015-2019)

5. The Shield (2002-2008)

6. Shameless (UK) (2004-2013)

7. Chernobyl (2019)

8. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

9. Fargo (2014-)

10. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

Diana Ospina

1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

2. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

3. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

4. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

5. True Detective (2014-2019)

6. Lost (2004-2010)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. Narcos (2015-2017)

9. The Crown (2016-)

10. Sense8 (2015-2018)

Juliana Abaúnza

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

3. Fleabag (2016-2019)

4. Mad Men (2007-2015)

5. The Americans (2013-2018)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

8. Hannibal (2013-2015)

9. The Good Place (2016-2020)

10. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Conozca a los ganadores de los Premios Nacionales de Cultura U. de A. 2021

  • Los Premios Nacionales de Cultura U. de A. se entregan desde 1968. FOTO KRYSTELL RODRÍGUEZ.
    Los Premios Nacionales de Cultura U. de A. se entregan desde 1968. FOTO KRYSTELL RODRÍGUEZ.
Cultura
Cine
Música
Universidad de Antioquia
Tendencias
El Colombiano | Publicado el 21 de octubre de 2021

Los tamales y los frijoles también se acompañan con vino

  • Recomendaciones a cargo del sommelier José Rafael Arango
    Recomendaciones a cargo del sommelier José Rafael Arango
  • Los tamales y los frijoles también se acompañan con vino
  • Los tamales y los frijoles también se acompañan con vino
Gastronomía
Por Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021
Jaime Horacio Arango Duque

Periodista, apasionado por el cine, la televisión y el fútbol. Egresado de la U. de A, y envigadeño de nacimiento y residencia.

Cine y música en vivo, lo que trae el Bogotá International Film Festival a Medellín

  • Foto: Cortesía
    Foto: Cortesía
Cine
Festivales de cine
Música
Eventos
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 21 de octubre de 2021
Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Duna y más estrenos en cine para este fin de semana

  • Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet y Rebecca Ferguson participan en Dune. FOTO Cortesía
    Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet y Rebecca Ferguson participan en Dune. FOTO Cortesía
Cine
Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado el 21 de octubre de 2021
Jaime Horacio Arango Duque

Periodista, apasionado por el cine, la televisión y el fútbol. Egresado de la U. de A, y envigadeño de nacimiento y residencia.

Pérez Reverte presenta una nueva novela, El italiano

  • Arturo Pérez Reverte es buzo desde los 17 años, mientras investigaba para este libro hizo inmersiones nocturnas en el mediterráneo Foto: Archivo
    Arturo Pérez Reverte es buzo desde los 17 años, mientras investigaba para este libro hizo inmersiones nocturnas en el mediterráneo Foto: Archivo
Libros
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021
Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Notas de la sección
Prográmese este fin de semana, eventos musicales para todos los gustos