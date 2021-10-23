Repercusiones del caso Carmen Mola: ¿hoy escriben más las mujeres?

¿Éxito según el sexo?

A raíz de lo ocurrido con Mola, muchos otros casos han salido a la luz pública. El escritor Sergi Puertas, en entrevista con el diario El Confidencial de España (2021), narró cómo después de haber enviado sus manuscritos a varias editoriales solo fue tenido en cuenta cuando usó un seudónimo femenino. Su obra publicada no había tenido mucho éxito y por eso ya estaba “fichado” por las editoriales. De manera premeditada eligió firmar como mujer. “Casi todos los profesionales del mundillo con los que he conversado al respecto certifican off the record lo que es un secreto a voces: que hoy día se da preferencia a las autoras”, dijo.

Es, sin duda, una afirmación poco popular. Para Gil, Andrade y Toro no es algo tan categórico, la realidad no es que se publiquen más mujeres que hombres, afirman, “hay que evitar caer en la ‘exotización’ de la mujer, no escribimos por ser mujeres, escribimos por ser inteligentes, porque tenemos algo que decir”, dice María López, docente de la Maestría en Literatura de la UPB.

Finalmente, para el docente Gil, la discusión literaria (no de marketing) debe estar mucho más allá de eso, debe estar enfocada en la obra.

Publicar bajo la firma de una mujer no va a garantizar que una obra sea exitosa. Una escritora puede tener éxito con su primer libro y otra no, independientemente de su sexo, en tanto también está el talento, la suerte, la acogida.

“Preguntarse si ahora es más rentable publicar como mujer es ceder ante una discusión de género que podría verse deformada en el marco de la discusión literaria. Es más oportuno pensar en términos de la obra misma”, expresa Gil. El contenido literario, la estructura, la propuesta estética, la historia, todo al margen del nombre que firma.

Escribir sobre otros

En el caso Mola no solo hay tres hombres tras el nombre de una mujer, también hay tres hombres desarrollando a uno de sus principales personajes, Elena, una detective en Madrid.

Los escritores actúan y escriben siempre sobre personajes que no son necesariamente ellos mismos. “Yo valoro mucho la sinceridad en la literatura, que el autor tenga algo por decir”, puntualiza la docente Toro. “Tener un personaje que no es como uno no significa que no haya sinceridad, eventualmente puedes ponerle tus valores e inquietudes”.

Lo vital puede reducirse al hecho de ser humanos, ahí hay inevitablemente un punto de sinceridad. Sin embargo, al hablar de poblaciones históricamente vulnerables como mujeres (siendo hombre), homosexuales (siendo heterosexual) o minorías étnicas (siendo blanco), hay que ser precavido y por lo menos comprender esas otras experiencias, acercarse a esas realidades a través de la investigación. “Si uno lo hace desde una perspectiva de respeto, comprensión de la dimensión humana, es completamente válido, de hecho es algo que puede enriquecer al autor”, añade López.

No toda obra artística debe ser entonces autorreferencial, es posible acercarse a otros universos y comprenderlos a través de un proceso investigativo, con testimonios de primera mano y fuentes documentales. La literatura es un ejercicio de ficción. “Todos los escritores escribimos sobre otro que no somos, casi que hay que ser un actor para encarnar otras pieles y ser creíble, verosímil”, comenta Gil.

“Madame Bovary soy yo”, dicen algunos que dijo Flaubert. Al escribir sobre esa mujer de un pueblo francés, en realidad estaba escribiendo sobre sí mismo. “Hay exigencias éticas que son importantes, pretender hablar por una minoría ética, por ejemplo, es problemático. Sin embargo, siempre se habla de uno a través de otros. Son dilemas que atraviesan siempre a la escritura”, concluye Andrade.

Pensar una literatura en la que solo las mujeres escriban sobre mujeres y los hombres solo de hombres empobrecería el ejercicio artístico. “Tú puedes hacer tu propia representación y los demás entrar a cuestionarte”