Iris Van Herpen, entre la moda y la tecnología

La diseñadora holandesa Iris Van Herpen (1984) sigue impresionando en el mundo de la moda con su exploración de los límites entre la tecnología y el estilo fruto de un trabajo en colaboración con científicos y escultores inspirados por la biomímica.
Van Herpen se inspira en la cartografía celeste y quimeras mitológicas y astrológicas en su nueva colección Shift Souls.
Van Herpen consigue hacer puestas en escenas espectaculares y vestidos de técnicas asombrosas, decorados con figuras geométricas, y vestidos transparentes que se superponen en distintas direcciones para crear un efecto de movimiento.
Estas son algunas de sus creaciones:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“For 'Shift Souls' I looked at the evolution of the human shape, its idealization through time and the hybridization of the female forms within mythology. Specially the imagination and the fluidity within identity change in Japanese mythology gave me the inspiration to explore the deeper meaning of identity and how immaterial and mutable it can become within the current coalescence of our digital bodies.” — Iris van Herpen ～ Show credits Video by @blitzkickers Styling: @patti_wilson Model: @akiima Casting: Maida Gregori Boina, @maximevalentini & @caromauger Make-up: @terrybarberonbeauty & the @maccosmeticsfrance PRO Team Hair: @martincullen65 | @streetersldn Manicure: @jessicascholten_ | @opinl Collaborative artist: @philipbeesley Collaborative artist: @nickverstand Music: @sssalvadorrr Breed Press: @karlaotto ～ #irisvanherpen #shiftsouls #parisfashionweek
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The multi-layered gradient-died Galactic Glitch dress in motion ～ Show credits Runway video: @blitzkickers Styling: @patti_wilson Model: @_nastyacherkasova_ Casting: Maida Gregori Boina, @maximevalentini & @caromauger Make-up: @terrybarberonbeauty & the @maccosmeticsfrance PRO Team Hair: @martincullen65 | @streetersldn Manicure: @jessicascholten_ | @opinl Music: @sssalvadorrr Breed Press: @karlaotto ～ #irisvanherpen #shiftsouls #parisfashionweek
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Fluidity within identity ～ Captured by @blitzkickers ～ Show credits Styling: @patti_wilson Model: @chunjie_liu Casting: Maida Gregori Boina, @maximevalentini & @caromauger Make-up: @terrybarberonbeauty & the @maccosmeticsfrance PRO Team Hair: @martincullen65 | @streetersldn Manicure: @jessicascholten_ | @opinl Music: @sssalvadorrr Breed Press: @karlaotto ～ #irisvanherpen #shiftsouls #parisfashionweek
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Explore the full 'Shift Souls' collection in motion ～ on our website and Youtube. ～ Featured music: Oklou- Silicium Show credits Runway video by @blitzkickers Styling: @patti_wilson Casting: Maida Gregori Boina, @maximevalentini & @caromauger Make-up: @terrybarberonbeauty & the @maccosmeticsfrance PRO Team Hair: @martincullen65 | @streetersldn Manicure: @jessicascholten_ | @opinl Music: @sssalvadorrr Breed Press: @karlaotto ～ #irisvanherpen #shiftsouls #parisfashionweek
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The new Iris van Herpen ‘Shift Souls’ Couture collection was inspired by early examples of celestial cartography and its representations of mythological and astrological chimera, Van Herpen was particularly taken with "Harmonia Macrocosmica," a star atlas by the German-Dutch cartographer Andreas Cellarius, published in 1600. ～ Show credits Runway photography: @giostaiano Styling: @patti_wilson Model: @andreagutierrezarcas Casting: Maida Gregori Boina, @maximevalentini & @caromauger Make-up: @terrybarberonbeauty & the @maccosmeticsfrance PRO Team Hair: @martincullen65 | @streetersldn Manicure: @jessicascholten_ | @opinl Collaborative artist: @kimkeever.art Music: @sssalvadorrr Breed Press: @karlaotto ～ #irisvanherpen #shiftsouls #parisfashionweek
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
For the ’Shift Souls’ show finale, Iris van Herpen collaborated with contemporary artist @nickverstand subdividing the space using walls of materialized laser light, revealing a dreamscape of circulating clouds. ～ Video by @cocorocha Featured music: Low - Dancing and Blood Show credits Styling: @patti_wilson Casting: Maida Gregori Boina, @maximevalentini & @caromauger Make-up: @terrybarberonbeauty & the @maccosmeticsfrance PRO Team Hair: @martincullen65 | @streetersldn Manicure: @jessicascholten_ | @opinl Music: @sssalvadorrr Breed Press: @karlaotto Light Design: @stefanprokop Choreography: @diekidiek Show production: @popkraft1.0 @good_mood_productions @6upproductions ～ #irisvanherpen #nickverstand #shiftsouls #parisfashionweek
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Anamorphic faces in motion ～ Shot by @blitzkickers Featured music: Anxur - Volo 2 Martin Roth - An Analog Guy in a Digital World ～ Show credits Styling: @patti_wilson Models: @shujing_sugarless @shanellenyasiase Casting: Maida Gregori Boina, @maximevalentini & @caromauger Make-up: @terrybarberonbeauty & the @maccosmeticsfrance PRO Team Hair: @martincullen65 | @streetersldn Manicure: @jessicascholten_ | @opinl Music: @sssalvadorrr Breed Press: @karlaotto ～ #irisvanherpen #shiftsouls #parisfashionweek