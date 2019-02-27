Luke Perry, actor de Beverly Hills 90210, sufrió un ataque cerebral

Tras anunciarse el regreso de la serie Beverly Hills, 90210, el actor estadounidense Luke Perry, conocido por interpretar a Dylan McKay en la serie, se encuentra hospitalizado tras haber sufrido un derrame cerebral, informó este jueves el portal TMZ, especializado en información sobre famosos.
Los representantes del intérprete únicamente confirmaron que el actor de 52 años se encuentra “en observación en el hospital”.
Un equipo de emergencias se presentó en la residencia del actor en Sherman Oaks (California) este miércoles por la mañana y fue llevado a un hospital cercano, según la web.
Fue hospitalizado el mismo día que se anunció que la serie regresaría con un nuevo enfoque y con antiguos miembros del reparto como Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green y Tori Spelling.
Perry no fue anunciado dentro del grupo de actores originales que estarían de regreso. Actualmente interpreta un personaje secundario en la serie de CW Riverdale.
Beverly Hills, 90210 fue una de las series más populares de los años 90 y un enorme fenómeno internacional, especialmente entre el público juvenil.
La nueva andadura de Beverly Hills, 90210 se titulará simplemente 90210, que es el código postal de Beverly Hills, una exclusiva y muy rica ciudad situada al oeste de Los Ángeles (EE.UU).
En 90210, los actores no encarnarán a sus personajes en la ficción sino que se interpretarán a sí mismos tratando de sacar adelante una nueva versión de Beverly Hills, 90210, un intento que dará lugar a conflictos y líos personales de todo tipo entre ellos.
“90210” tendrá la forma de una serie limitada y contará con seis episodios.
Beverly Hills, 90210, que contó con casi 300 episodios y se emitió desde 1990 a 2000, dio pie a varias series derivadas entre las que destacó Melrose Place (1992-1999).
