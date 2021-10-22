¿Cómo se evitan los accidentes con armas en las películas?

Samuel Castro
1. Mad Men (2007-2015)
2. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)
3. The Good Wife (2009-2016)
4. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017-)
5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
6. House (2004-2012)
7. Homeland (2011-2020)
8. The Ministry of Time (2015-)
9. This is Us (2016-)
10. Lost (2004-2010)
Andrés Hoyos
1. The Wire (2002-2008)
2. Years and Years (2019)
3. The IT Crowd (2006-2013)
4. Mr Robot (2015-2019)
5. The Shield (2002-2008)
6. Shameless (UK) (2004-2013)
7. Chernobyl (2019)
8. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
9. Fargo (2014-)
10. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)
Diana Ospina
1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
2. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
3. Mindhunter (2017-2019)
4. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)
5. True Detective (2014-2019)
6. Lost (2004-2010)
7. Homeland (2011-2020)
8. Narcos (2015-2017)
9. The Crown (2016-)
10. Sense8 (2015-2018)
Juliana Abaúnza
1. The Wire (2002-2008)
2. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
3. Fleabag (2016-2019)
4. Mad Men (2007-2015)
5. The Americans (2013-2018)
6. I May Destroy You (2020)
7. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)
8. Hannibal (2013-2015)
9. The Good Place (2016-2020)
10. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)