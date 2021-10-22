<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

¿Cómo se evitan los accidentes con armas en las películas?

  • En el set de la película Rust ocurrió el accidente que involucra al actor Alec Baldwin. Imagen de video tomada del set. Foto del actor: Efe.
    En el set de la película Rust ocurrió el accidente que involucra al actor Alec Baldwin. Imagen de video tomada del set. Foto del actor: Efe.
  • ¿Cómo se evitan los accidentes con armas en las películas?
  • Brandon Lee tenía 28 años cuando falleció. FOTO Getty
    Brandon Lee tenía 28 años cuando falleció. FOTO Getty
  • En Viajeros se vio este actor en la televisión nacional. FOTO Getty
    En Viajeros se vio este actor en la televisión nacional. FOTO Getty
  • En pleno rodaje de esta cinta murió un técnico, en la imagen el actor Heath Ledgar quien murió meses después de terminada la grabación. FOTO Cortesía
    En pleno rodaje de esta cinta murió un técnico, en la imagen el actor Heath Ledgar quien murió meses después de terminada la grabación. FOTO Cortesía
  • Y como estos casos hay otras tragedias con los dobles de riesgo. FOTO Cortesía
    Y como estos casos hay otras tragedias con los dobles de riesgo. FOTO Cortesía
Cultura
Cine
Por Claudia Arango Holguín | Publicado hace 8 horas

El actor Alec Baldwin vivió uno en el que murió la directora de fotografía. Revive el análisis sobre la seguridad en los rodajes.

En la grabación de la cinta “Rust” hubo un accidente el pasado jueves en el que estuvo involucrado el actor estadounidense Alec Baldwin: disparó una pistola, que supuestamente era de fogueo, y mató a la directora de fotografía Halyna Hutchins (42 años) e hirió al director del filme, Joel Souza (48), quien fue trasladado a la unidad de cuidados intensivos del centro médico Christus St. Vincent en las inmediaciones de Santa Fe, en el estado de Nuevo México, en EE. UU.

No es la primera vez que pasa algo así (ver recuadros más abajo). Jerónimo Rivera, doctor en Comunicación, docente de la Universidad La Sabana y crítico de cine, asegura que estos incidentes en los set de rodajes son frecuentes a pesar de que cada vez hay más protocolos y que los elementos peligrosos son manejados por profesionales, “como el uso de armas de fuego o de armas cortopunzantes y hasta la presencia de animales salvajes, eso siempre tiene la asesoría de personas expertas en esos temas, que además acompañan a los actores a hacer sus maniobras”.

El hecho lo confirma el actor colombiano en Hollywood, Victor Turpin (quien hace poco grabó con Mel Gibson la cinta Panamá, que aún no se ha estrenado). Él cuenta que antes de empezar la producción siempre hay una charla de seguridad en el uso de armas de fuego que la dictan profesionales en el tema, quienes además son los encargados de manejar estos objetos en el set, a todos los actores y personal de la película.

“Le enseñan a uno que no debe apuntar a nadie con el arma hasta que la escena comience, así sea un arma falsa, que no debe poner el dedo en el gatillo, que por ningún motivo debe jugar con estos aparatos e inmediatamente la escena termina el encargado de las armas entra al set y las retira una a una”.

Añade además que en su experiencia “en televisión y en algunas películas en las que he manejado armas de fuego, se usan descargadas y el sonido y el destello de la bala saliendo del cañón es añadido en posproducción digitalmente. Esto se empezó a hacer así justo para evitar accidentes”.

Explica además que siempre antes de la escena, antes de entregarle el arma al actor, el encargado de armas de seguridad (que se llama gun safety) habla con voz alta en el set, e indica que le va a entregar el arma al actor, y delante del actor y de todo el mundo en el set la muestra, “si es de verdad muestra que el cartucho está vacío por ejemplo”.

De hecho, la mayoría de acciones riesgosas como motocicletas que saltan edificios, explosiones monumentales, tiroteos a gran escala, personas colgando en helicópteros y muchas escenas más que se ven en películas y series y parecen tan reales que en ocasiones se olvida que son ficción, son recreadas hoy con efectos visuales, otras más se hacen en vivo, en un set de grabación y requieren de mucha preparación para evitar accidentes. Sin embargo, contratiempos suceden, a pesar de la prevención, como sucedió con Alec Baldwin.

¿Qué pasó en esta cinta?

Todavía no es claro. Las autoridades están intentando determinar por qué la pistola de fogueo estaba cargada y con qué tipo de proyectil.

Para Rivera es lamentable que algo así ocurra “y puede ser descuido del actor o descuido de quien maneja las armas, pero siempre habrá necesidad de corroborar. En casos como esto lo más importante es mantener la prudencia, dar el beneficio de la duda, pensar que es una tragedia y antes de dar culpables se debe estar pendientes de la investigación y sobre todo procurar extremar los controles, medidas y protocolos para que este tipo de accidentes no ocurran. Nadie merece perder la vida por una película”.

Otros casos a recordar

Brandon Lee, la muerte más mediática

Brandon Lee tenía 28 años cuando falleció. FOTO Getty
Brandon Lee tenía 28 años cuando falleció. FOTO Getty

Con 28 años, el hijo de la estrella de artes marciales Bruce Lee falleció tras recibir un disparo mientras filmaba la escena de la muerte en la cinta El Cuervo, en 1994. Lo que se conoció de la investigación según medios internacionales como The Guardian fue que uno de los casquillos de bala auténtica se quedó atascado en el cañón del arma y, dos semanas después, nadie verificó que estuviera vacía.

Jon-Erik Hexum, el galán de los 80

En Viajeros se vio este actor en la televisión nacional. FOTO Getty
En Viajeros se vio este actor en la televisión nacional. FOTO Getty

Este actor, hijo de inmigrantes noruegos, era la sensación de la televisión gracias a la serie Viajeros. El crítico de cine Jerónimo Rivera recuerda que falleció al manipular un arma de fuego muy cerca de su cuerpo. Al momento de su muerte no estaba grabando Viajeros, sino otra serie de acción llamada Cover up, por eso había armas de fogueo en el set.

El caballero de la noche y su tragedia

En pleno rodaje de esta cinta murió un técnico, en la imagen el actor Heath Ledgar quien murió meses después de terminada la grabación. FOTO Cortesía
En pleno rodaje de esta cinta murió un técnico, en la imagen el actor Heath Ledgar quien murió meses después de terminada la grabación. FOTO Cortesía

Christopher Nolan, el director de esta película usó al final de la misma un espacio para dedicar la cinta al actor Heath Ledger, quien falleció meses después de terminar la grabación, pero añadió en el homenaje al técnico de efectos especiales, Conway Wickliffe, quien murió en medio del rodaje en una escena de persecución cuando su carro chocó contra un árbol.

En Deadpool 2 murió una doble

Y como estos casos hay otras tragedias con los dobles de riesgo. FOTO Cortesía
Y como estos casos hay otras tragedias con los dobles de riesgo. FOTO Cortesía

El hecho se presentó en la grabación de esta película en 2017. Una doble de riesgo, Joi Harris, rodaba una escena en una motocicleta y perdió el control estrellándose contra un cristal. La Policía de Vancouver indicó en su cuenta de Twitter, en ese momento, que la especialista murió en el lugar donde se filmaba la secuela del largometraje.

Contexto de la Noticia

PARA SABER MÁS las declaraciones de alec baldwin

El actor de 63 años escribió: "No hay palabras para expresar mi tristeza y conmoción ante el trágico accidente que arrebató la vida de Halyna Hutchins, una mujer, madre y compañera profundamente admirada por todos nosotros. Estoy cooperando con la investigación para saber cómo ocurrió esta tragedia", indicó el actor en Twitter y añadió luego en otro trino: “"Mi corazón esta roto por su marido, por su hijo y por todos los que conocían y querían a Halyna”.

Por el momento, las autoridades descartan presentar cargos criminales y están entrevistando al equipo del filme con el fin de esclarecer los hechos.

La compañía encargada del rodaje, en el que Baldwin ejerce como protagonista y productor, emitió un escrito que decía que el equipo completo se encuentra ”devastado” por lo sucedido y se comprometió a ofrecer ayuda psicológica a las personas relacionadas con la filmación, que se suspenderá de manera indefinida.

Claudia Arango Holguín

Periodista, presentadora y locutora. Fui DJ de radio, reportera de televisión y ahora disfruto el ejercicio de escribir a diario. Melómana, cinéfila y seriéfila.

Siga las noticias de EL COLOMBIANO desde Google News

Porque entre varios ojos vemos más, queremos construir una mejor web para ustedes. Los invitamos a reportar errores de contenido, ortografía, puntuación y otras que consideren pertinentes. (*)

 
¿CUÁL ES EL ERROR?*
 
¿CÓMO LO ESCRIBIRÍA USTED?
 
INGRESE SUS DATOS PERSONALES *
 
Correo electrónico
 
Acepto términos y condiciones
LOS CAMPOS MARCADOS CON * SON OBLIGATORIOS

Datos extra, información confidencial y pistas para avanzar en nuestras investigaciones. Usted puede hacer parte de la construcción de nuestro contenido. Los invitamos a ampliar la información de este tema.

 
RESERVAMOS LA IDENTIDAD DE NUESTRAS FUENTES *
 
 
INGRESE SUS DATOS PERSONALES *
 
Correo electrónico
 
Teléfono
 
Acepto términos y condiciones
LOS CAMPOS MARCADOS CON * SON OBLIGATORIOS

¿Cómo se evitan los accidentes con armas en las películas?

  • En el set de la película Rust ocurrió el accidente que involucra al actor Alec Baldwin. Imagen de video tomada del set. Foto del actor: Efe.
    En el set de la película Rust ocurrió el accidente que involucra al actor Alec Baldwin. Imagen de video tomada del set. Foto del actor: Efe.
  • ¿Cómo se evitan los accidentes con armas en las películas?
  • Brandon Lee tenía 28 años cuando falleció. FOTO Getty
    Brandon Lee tenía 28 años cuando falleció. FOTO Getty
  • En Viajeros se vio este actor en la televisión nacional. FOTO Getty
    En Viajeros se vio este actor en la televisión nacional. FOTO Getty
  • En pleno rodaje de esta cinta murió un técnico, en la imagen el actor Heath Ledgar quien murió meses después de terminada la grabación. FOTO Cortesía
    En pleno rodaje de esta cinta murió un técnico, en la imagen el actor Heath Ledgar quien murió meses después de terminada la grabación. FOTO Cortesía
  • Y como estos casos hay otras tragedias con los dobles de riesgo. FOTO Cortesía
    Y como estos casos hay otras tragedias con los dobles de riesgo. FOTO Cortesía
Cultura
Cine
Por Claudia Arango Holguín | Publicado hace 8 horas

Contexto de la Noticia

PARA SABER MÁS las declaraciones de alec baldwin

El actor de 63 años escribió: "No hay palabras para expresar mi tristeza y conmoción ante el trágico accidente que arrebató la vida de Halyna Hutchins, una mujer, madre y compañera profundamente admirada por todos nosotros. Estoy cooperando con la investigación para saber cómo ocurrió esta tragedia", indicó el actor en Twitter y añadió luego en otro trino: “"Mi corazón esta roto por su marido, por su hijo y por todos los que conocían y querían a Halyna”.

Por el momento, las autoridades descartan presentar cargos criminales y están entrevistando al equipo del filme con el fin de esclarecer los hechos.

La compañía encargada del rodaje, en el que Baldwin ejerce como protagonista y productor, emitió un escrito que decía que el equipo completo se encuentra ”devastado” por lo sucedido y se comprometió a ofrecer ayuda psicológica a las personas relacionadas con la filmación, que se suspenderá de manera indefinida.

Claudia Arango Holguín

Periodista, presentadora y locutora. Fui DJ de radio, reportera de televisión y ahora disfruto el ejercicio de escribir a diario. Melómana, cinéfila y seriéfila.

La declaración de Alec Baldwin y su premonitorio tuit de 2017

  • La declaración de Alec Baldwin y su premonitorio tuit de 2017
"
Cine
Homicidio
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021
Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Las duras imágenes de Alec Baldwin tras matar a mujer en rodaje

  • FOTO EFE
    FOTO EFE
"
Homicidio
AFP | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021

Estas son las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI, según BBC

  • La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
    La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
Entretenimiento
Televisión
Series
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021

Contexto de la Noticia

Samuel Castro

1. Mad Men (2007-2015)

2. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

3. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

4. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017-)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. House (2004-2012)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. The Ministry of Time (2015-)

9. This is Us (2016-)

10. Lost (2004-2010)

Andrés Hoyos

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Years and Years (2019)

3. The IT Crowd (2006-2013)

4. Mr Robot (2015-2019)

5. The Shield (2002-2008)

6. Shameless (UK) (2004-2013)

7. Chernobyl (2019)

8. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

9. Fargo (2014-)

10. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

Diana Ospina

1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

2. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

3. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

4. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

5. True Detective (2014-2019)

6. Lost (2004-2010)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. Narcos (2015-2017)

9. The Crown (2016-)

10. Sense8 (2015-2018)

Juliana Abaúnza

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

3. Fleabag (2016-2019)

4. Mad Men (2007-2015)

5. The Americans (2013-2018)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

8. Hannibal (2013-2015)

9. The Good Place (2016-2020)

10. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Duna y más estrenos en cine para este fin de semana

  • Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet y Rebecca Ferguson participan en Dune. FOTO Cortesía
    Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet y Rebecca Ferguson participan en Dune. FOTO Cortesía
Cine
Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado el 21 de octubre de 2021
Jaime Horacio Arango Duque

Periodista, apasionado por el cine, la televisión y el fútbol. Egresado de la U. de A, y envigadeño de nacimiento y residencia.

12 películas que no pueden faltar en 2021

  • 12 películas que no pueden faltar en 2021
Cultura
Cine
Películas
Por Andrea Rendón | Publicado el 05 de enero de 2021
Andrea Rendón

Comunicadora social y periodista de la UPB. Amante de los medios de comunicación, los animales y la danza

Notas de la sección
¿Cómo se evitan los accidentes con armas en las películas?