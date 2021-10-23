<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">

El Ballet de los Zares de Rusia estará este martes en Medellín

  • Imagen de la puesta en escena del Ballet de los zares de Rusia. FOTO Cortesía
    Imagen de la puesta en escena del Ballet de los zares de Rusia. FOTO Cortesía
Cultura
Ballet
Danza
Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado el 23 de octubre de 2021

Los clásicos de la danza, el Lago de los Cisnes y el Grand Pas de Don Quijote, a cargo de la reconocida compañía El Ballet de los Zares de Rusia, llega este martes 26 de octubre a Medellín, para una única presentación en el Teatro Metropolitano

La novedad de este año será una fusión de talento entre artistas rusos y franceses, acompañados por artistas nacionales, con bailarines de Balarte, un centro de formación de artistas de ballet en Colombia.

El Ballet de los Zares del Ballet Ruso busca conservar el rigor de la antigua escuela de danza clásica rusa, con una presentación que incluye un gran set de música clásica y una potente coreografía.

El recital comienza con El lago de los cisnes, que es un resumen de la obra, que en su versión original tiene 4 actos, y dura aproximadamente tres horas, en una versión que respeta el libreto, se cuenta toda la historia, pero se extraen algunas danzas, sin afectar el guion original.

Segundo acto corresponde a el Grand Pas de Don Quijote, inspirada en el clásico universal Don Quijote de Miguel de Cervantes.

Se trata de una representación que, aunque se llama Don Quijote, la protagonista no es ni el famoso hidalgo ni su escudero Sancho, sino una mujer llamada Kitri. Es una de las mejores obras de danza de todos los tiempos.

La función (única) es este martes 26 de octubre, a las 8:00 p.m., en el Teatro Metropolitano, que tendrá un aforo de 1.145 personas.

El precio de la entrada es de 107.000 pesos.

Jaime Horacio Arango Duque

Periodista, apasionado por el cine, la televisión y el fútbol. Egresado de la U. de A, y envigadeño de nacimiento y residencia.

Siga las noticias de EL COLOMBIANO desde Google News

Porque entre varios ojos vemos más, queremos construir una mejor web para ustedes. Los invitamos a reportar errores de contenido, ortografía, puntuación y otras que consideren pertinentes. (*)

 
¿CUÁL ES EL ERROR?*
 
¿CÓMO LO ESCRIBIRÍA USTED?
 
INGRESE SUS DATOS PERSONALES *
 
Correo electrónico
 
Acepto términos y condiciones
LOS CAMPOS MARCADOS CON * SON OBLIGATORIOS

Datos extra, información confidencial y pistas para avanzar en nuestras investigaciones. Usted puede hacer parte de la construcción de nuestro contenido. Los invitamos a ampliar la información de este tema.

 
RESERVAMOS LA IDENTIDAD DE NUESTRAS FUENTES *
 
 
INGRESE SUS DATOS PERSONALES *
 
Correo electrónico
 
Teléfono
 
Acepto términos y condiciones
LOS CAMPOS MARCADOS CON * SON OBLIGATORIOS

El Ballet de los Zares de Rusia estará este martes en Medellín

  • Imagen de la puesta en escena del Ballet de los zares de Rusia. FOTO Cortesía
    Imagen de la puesta en escena del Ballet de los zares de Rusia. FOTO Cortesía
Cultura
Ballet
Danza
Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado el 23 de octubre de 2021
Jaime Horacio Arango Duque

Periodista, apasionado por el cine, la televisión y el fútbol. Egresado de la U. de A, y envigadeño de nacimiento y residencia.

Karol G dice que se volvió a enamorar de sí misma

  • 4 y 5 de diciembre serán los conciertos de Karol G, en el Atanasio Girardot. FOTO Tomada de Instagram
    4 y 5 de diciembre serán los conciertos de Karol G, en el Atanasio Girardot. FOTO Tomada de Instagram
"
Cultura
Música
Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado el 23 de octubre de 2021
Jaime Horacio Arango Duque

Periodista, apasionado por el cine, la televisión y el fútbol. Egresado de la U. de A, y envigadeño de nacimiento y residencia.

Repercusiones del caso Carmen Mola: ¿hoy escriben más las mujeres?

  • Foto Daniel Thomas / Unsplash
    Foto Daniel Thomas / Unsplash
Cultura
Literatura
Arte
Tendencias
Por Laura Franco Salazar | Publicado el 23 de octubre de 2021

Contexto de la Noticia

radiografía UN MISTERIO SIN RESOLVER

Muchas Carmen Mola han existido a lo largo de la historia. En Europa, uno de los casos contemporáneos más populares es el de la escritora Elena Ferrante, autora de la saga “Dos amigas”. En 2016, tras una investigación periodística (criticada por violar la intimidad y el anonimato) sentenció que tras el nombre se ocultaba la traductora Anita Raja. Sin embargo, en un estudio posterior (2017), un software de inteligencia artificial comparó el uso de recursos estilísticos y apuntó otra posibilidad: que el autor fuera el novelista Domenico Starnone, marido de Raja.

Laura Franco Salazar

Periodista convencida de la función social de su profesión, de la importancia del apoyo mutuo, la educación y el arte.

Prográmese este fin de semana, eventos musicales para todos los gustos

  • El inglés Robin O´Neill, candidato a director titular de Filarmed, es uno de los que actuará este fin de semana en una actividad gratuita. FOTO Donaldo Zuluaga
    El inglés Robin O´Neill, candidato a director titular de Filarmed, es uno de los que actuará este fin de semana en una actividad gratuita. FOTO Donaldo Zuluaga
Cultura
Música
Entretenimiento
Eventos
Por Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 23 de octubre de 2021
Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

¿Cómo se evitan los accidentes con armas en las películas?

  • En el set de la película Rust ocurrió el accidente que involucra al actor Alec Baldwin. Imagen de video tomada del set. Foto del actor: Efe.
    En el set de la película Rust ocurrió el accidente que involucra al actor Alec Baldwin. Imagen de video tomada del set. Foto del actor: Efe.
  • ¿Cómo se evitan los accidentes con armas en las películas?
  • Brandon Lee tenía 28 años cuando falleció. FOTO Getty
    Brandon Lee tenía 28 años cuando falleció. FOTO Getty
  • En Viajeros se vio este actor en la televisión nacional. FOTO Getty
    En Viajeros se vio este actor en la televisión nacional. FOTO Getty
  • En pleno rodaje de esta cinta murió un técnico, en la imagen el actor Heath Ledgar quien murió meses después de terminada la grabación. FOTO Cortesía
    En pleno rodaje de esta cinta murió un técnico, en la imagen el actor Heath Ledgar quien murió meses después de terminada la grabación. FOTO Cortesía
  • Y como estos casos hay otras tragedias con los dobles de riesgo. FOTO Cortesía
    Y como estos casos hay otras tragedias con los dobles de riesgo. FOTO Cortesía
Cultura
Cine
Por Claudia Arango Holguín | Publicado el 23 de octubre de 2021

Contexto de la Noticia

PARA SABER MÁS las declaraciones de alec baldwin

El actor de 63 años escribió: "No hay palabras para expresar mi tristeza y conmoción ante el trágico accidente que arrebató la vida de Halyna Hutchins, una mujer, madre y compañera profundamente admirada por todos nosotros. Estoy cooperando con la investigación para saber cómo ocurrió esta tragedia", indicó el actor en Twitter y añadió luego en otro trino: “"Mi corazón esta roto por su marido, por su hijo y por todos los que conocían y querían a Halyna”.

Por el momento, las autoridades descartan presentar cargos criminales y están entrevistando al equipo del filme con el fin de esclarecer los hechos.

La compañía encargada del rodaje, en el que Baldwin ejerce como protagonista y productor, emitió un escrito que decía que el equipo completo se encuentra ”devastado” por lo sucedido y se comprometió a ofrecer ayuda psicológica a las personas relacionadas con la filmación, que se suspenderá de manera indefinida.

Claudia Arango Holguín

Periodista, presentadora y locutora. Fui DJ de radio, reportera de televisión y ahora disfruto el ejercicio de escribir a diario. Melómana, cinéfila y seriéfila.

Dos libros recomendados que son de premio

  • Una recomendación para los lectores. FOTOS Cortesía
    Una recomendación para los lectores. FOTOS Cortesía
Cultura
Literatura
Por Esteban Duperly | Publicado el 23 de octubre de 2021

La declaración de Alec Baldwin y su premonitorio tuit de 2017

  • La declaración de Alec Baldwin y su premonitorio tuit de 2017
"
Cine
Homicidio
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021
Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Las duras imágenes de Alec Baldwin tras matar a mujer en rodaje

  • FOTO EFE
    FOTO EFE
"
Homicidio
AFP | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021

Estas son las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI, según BBC

  • La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
    La serie The Wire, de la cadena HBO fue la que encabezó la lista. Le siguen respectivamente Mad Men y Breaking Bad Foto: Cortesía HBO
Entretenimiento
Televisión
Series
Miguel Bernal | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021

Contexto de la Noticia

Samuel Castro

1. Mad Men (2007-2015)

2. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

3. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

4. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017-)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. House (2004-2012)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. The Ministry of Time (2015-)

9. This is Us (2016-)

10. Lost (2004-2010)

Andrés Hoyos

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Years and Years (2019)

3. The IT Crowd (2006-2013)

4. Mr Robot (2015-2019)

5. The Shield (2002-2008)

6. Shameless (UK) (2004-2013)

7. Chernobyl (2019)

8. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

9. Fargo (2014-)

10. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

Diana Ospina

1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

2. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

3. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

4. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

5. True Detective (2014-2019)

6. Lost (2004-2010)

7. Homeland (2011-2020)

8. Narcos (2015-2017)

9. The Crown (2016-)

10. Sense8 (2015-2018)

Juliana Abaúnza

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

3. Fleabag (2016-2019)

4. Mad Men (2007-2015)

5. The Americans (2013-2018)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

8. Hannibal (2013-2015)

9. The Good Place (2016-2020)

10. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Miguel Bernal Carvajal

Periodista y magíster en Escrituras Creativas. Buzo de corazón, amante de los viajes, el arte y las buenas historias. También escribo cuentos.

Conozca a los ganadores de los Premios Nacionales de Cultura U. de A. 2021

  • Los Premios Nacionales de Cultura U. de A. se entregan desde 1968. FOTO KRYSTELL RODRÍGUEZ.
    Los Premios Nacionales de Cultura U. de A. se entregan desde 1968. FOTO KRYSTELL RODRÍGUEZ.
Cultura
Cine
Música
Universidad de Antioquia
Tendencias
El Colombiano | Publicado el 21 de octubre de 2021

Los tamales y los frijoles también se acompañan con vino

  • Recomendaciones a cargo del sommelier José Rafael Arango
    Recomendaciones a cargo del sommelier José Rafael Arango
  • Los tamales y los frijoles también se acompañan con vino
  • Los tamales y los frijoles también se acompañan con vino
Gastronomía
Por Jaime Horacio Arango D. | Publicado el 22 de octubre de 2021
Jaime Horacio Arango Duque

Periodista, apasionado por el cine, la televisión y el fútbol. Egresado de la U. de A, y envigadeño de nacimiento y residencia.

Notas de la sección
El Ballet de los Zares de Rusia estará este martes en Medellín